WEBINAR
 March 8th | 3pm UK

 

Data Strategies for 5G: A Closer Look at Policy Rules and Charging

With the ever-nearing move to 5G and the impending explosion of industrial IoT use cases, data is going to play a very important role in the quality of service assurance, KYC and security.

In this webinar, we will discuss strategies to think about how we can leverage information to provide better customer experience. Topics covered, include:
  • How are 5G and other telco digital transformation trends impacting on PCRF?
  • The opportunities - and challenges - of 5G
  • Requirements of data platforms in the era of 5G
  • New PCRF use cases in a 5G network
  • The role of fast data in enabling and powering PCRF

Speakers

Dheeraj Remella
Chief Technologist
VoltDB

 Dheeraj Remella is the Chief Technologist at VoltDB. With over 20 years experience in the field, Dheeraj and his team have the unique opportunity to closely collaborate with customers, partners and prospects to understand their data management needs and help them to realize the business value of VoltDB and related technologies, particularly in telecom, industrial IoT and NFV implementations.

Robin Duke-Woolley
Analyst, CEO
Beecham Research Ltd

 Robin Duke-Woolley is one of the best-known and most respected names in machine-to-machine (M2M) communications, with over 20 years’ experience as an analyst and consultant in telecommunications. Beecham Research combines successful business experience, and extensive analysis expertise in both research and consulting practices. The company operates globally and has research partners in many parts of the world.

George Malim
Managing editor
VanillaPlus Magazine

 George is a freelance technology journalist. He has covered the telecoms market since 1999 and contributes to Global Telecoms Business, The Mobile Network, VanillaPlus and Wireless magazines in addition to producing content on behalf of operators, vendors and creative agencies.