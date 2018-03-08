Data Strategies for 5G: A Closer Look at Policy Rules and Charging

With the ever-nearing move to 5G and the impending explosion of industrial IoT use cases, data is going to play a very important role in the quality of service assurance, KYC and security.
Speakers
Dheeraj Remella
Chief Technologist
VoltDB
Dheeraj Remella is the Chief Technologist at VoltDB. With over 20 years experience in the field, Dheeraj and his team have the unique opportunity to closely collaborate with customers, partners and prospects to understand their data management needs and help them to realize the business value of VoltDB and related technologies, particularly in telecom, industrial IoT and NFV implementations.
Robin Duke-Woolley
Analyst, CEO
Beecham Research Ltd
Robin Duke-Woolley is one of the best-known and most respected names in machine-to-machine (M2M) communications, with over 20 years’ experience as an analyst and consultant in telecommunications. Beecham Research combines successful business experience, and extensive analysis expertise in both research and consulting practices. The company operates globally and has research partners in many parts of the world.
George Malim
Managing editor
VanillaPlus Magazine
George is a freelance technology journalist. He has covered the telecoms market since 1999 and contributes to Global Telecoms Business, The Mobile Network, VanillaPlus and Wireless magazines in addition to producing content on behalf of operators, vendors and creative agencies.