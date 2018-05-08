As we enter the 5G era, strategic telcos are digitizing their infrastructures to not only handle the explosion of data requirements, but to also take advantage of the new business opportunities and revenue streams that will come about with the advent of 5G.
In this webinar, experts from VoltDB and Openet will discuss strategies for BSS digital transformation that will allow you to win in a 5G world.
Topics covered, include:
Chief Technologist
VoltDB
Dheeraj Remella is the Chief Technologist at VoltDB. With over 20 years experience in the field, Dheeraj and his team have the unique opportunity to closely collaborate with customers, partners and prospects to understand their data management needs and help them to realize the business value of VoltDB and related technologies, particularly in telecom, industrial IoT and NFV implementations.
VP Marketing
Openet
With almost 30 years’ experience in mobile communications software, Martin has worked in mobile billing software since the early days of the industry. In that time, he’s spoken at over 60 telecoms conferences worldwide, has written a similar number of white papers and has been widely published in the telecoms trade press. He has also served on trade association and company boards. At Openet Martin is responsible for marketing thought leadership.
Managing editor
VanillaPlus Magazine
George is a freelance technology journalist. He has covered the telecoms market since 1999 and contributes to Global Telecoms Business, The Mobile Network, VanillaPlus and Wireless magazines in addition to producing content on behalf of operators, vendors and creative agencies.