A Joint McAfee & Allot Webinar:
Beyond the Network – Delivering Security Everywhere to Everyone All the Time
December 13th | 3:00 PM-3:45 PM GMT
The recipe for rolling out security value added services to the mass market, has long eluded service providers.
For the first time, a secure mobile network and endpoints deliver a multi-layered, unified security solution to provide operators and their customers with the best of both worlds. McAfee and Allot’s unified solution includes built-in on-boarding capabilities for mass activation of Opt-in and Opt-out try-and-buy campaigns, saving significant marketing costs.
Join this session presented by McAfee and Allot to learn how to deliver security services for mobile, fixed and converged networks that allow you to:
Speakers
Dr Mark H. Mortensen
Research Director
Analysys Mason
Mark is the Research Director and Practice Head for customer-facing systems in Analysys Mason's Telecoms Software and Networks research stream. He is also the lead analyst for the Digital Experience research programme. His interest areas include the conversion of CSPs to modern DSP operations, the effect of network virtualisation on operations, and the evolution of software architectures in the cloud world.
Moshe Elias
Director Product Marketing
Allot
Moshe Elias is Director of Product Marketing at Allot Communications, a leading provider of security and network intelligence solutions that enable enterprises to protect their on-line presence and increase productivity. With over 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, Moshe focuses on marketing security solutions for consumers and businesses to protect against cyber threats. Prior to his current role, Moshe held management positions at Cisco Systems and Checkpoint in engineering, business development and sales. Moshe’s areas of expertise include networking, security and data center architectures and he holds a BSc in Electrical Engineering from the Technion, Haifa and an MBA from the IDC, Herzliya.
Martin Pivetta
Director, MISP Product Management
McAfee
Director Product Management based in Luxembourg, Martin leads the Telco/ISP product segment with multiple product suites in the consumer and SMB space. Building out the business platform that powers the unified user experience for service providers is an inherent part of his product roadmaps that brings user-centric experiences to users. The goal is to reduce security complexity and increase acquisition and activation rates for McAfee’s Security as a service solutions.
He has +10 years of experience at McAfee and has been active in the security industry for 17 years, working for both major corporations and start-ups.
Martin holds 2 Masters degrees in Business and Public Administration, has been CISSP for 15 years and was certified as OSSTMM security tester, analyst and trainer.
George Malim
Managing editor
VanillaPlus Magazine
George is a freelance technology journalist. He has covered the telecoms market since 1999 and contributes to Global Telecoms Business, The Mobile Network, VanillaPlus and Wireless magazines in addition to producing content on behalf of operators, vendors and creative agencies.