Beyond the Network – Delivering Security Everywhere to Everyone All the Time

Martin Pivetta

Director, MISP Product Management

McAfee



Director Product Management based in Luxembourg, Martin leads the Telco/ISP product segment with multiple product suites in the consumer and SMB space. Building out the business platform that powers the unified user experience for service providers is an inherent part of his product roadmaps that brings user-centric experiences to users. The goal is to reduce security complexity and increase acquisition and activation rates for McAfee’s Security as a service solutions.



He has +10 years of experience at McAfee and has been active in the security industry for 17 years, working for both major corporations and start-ups.



Martin holds 2 Masters degrees in Business and Public Administration, has been CISSP for 15 years and was certified as OSSTMM security tester, analyst and trainer.