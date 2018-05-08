As if operating large and complex networks isn’t challenging enough for global operators, ensuring an accurate accounting of network assets including location and financial classification, as well as introducing new services, completing service trend analysis and meeting regulatory reporting requirements, makes the challenge that much more daunting.



These factors - the need for more investment, to document network assets precisely, value them accurately and manage their efficient operation - have created a perfect storm. Fortunately, there are solutions that give network operators greatly improved capabilities to track, manage and assess the value of their network assets and more easily comply with financial regulations. Learn how mobile operators around the world are safeguarding their capital investments.



Join us for this free webinar to learn more about:

Enhancing network asset monetization and operational efficiencies

Tools to comply with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) regulations

Incorporating virtualization of network functions and operations

Achieving economies of scale in mergers and acquisitions