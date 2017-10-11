5G transformations necessitate individualised
approaches and integrated strategies
October 11th 2017 | 3PM UK time
Is it really too early to think about 5G deployment?
For many it might seem so. However, even though standards aren’t set yet, the transformation required is so complex and multi-layered that now really is the time to get started, if you haven’t already done so.
5G is not simply another radio interface offering more capacity. It requires a lot of preparation in both business strategy and on the network side.
When operators moved from 3G to 4G, the motivation was simply to serve consumer demands for more data. 5G goes way beyond this. Ultimately it is about enabling not only new use cases but entirely new industries that have not existed before.
Vikas Dhingra
Senior Consultant
Bell Labs Consulting
He focuses on techno-economic analysis of various aspects of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT) and Heterogenous networks. He engages with numerous operators around the world, advising them on dynamics of 5G introduction, transformation strategy and new business models. He brings 18 years of experience in Wireless Technology at Nokia/Bell Labs and has worked in areas of advanced technology in 3GPP Standards, Systems Engineering, RAN Design and Network Architecture.
Helmut Schober
Manager Strategic Business Development
Nokia
Helmut Schober is leading the global 5G Services Business Program that creates end-to-end services supporting operators on their path to 5G. Helmut has over 20 years of experience in the telecommunication industry, holding various global business development roles as well as leading major business consulting projects for telecom operators on several continents. Prior the telecoms he was Senior Management Consultant at PA Consulting and Siemens Nixdorf Information Systems, advising companies across Europe on the introduction of new technologies.
Roberto Kompany
Senior Analyst
Analysys Mason
Roberto is a member of Analysys Mason’s Telecoms Software and Networks research team and is the lead analyst for the Next-Generation Wireless Networks programme focusing on strategy and market research. Prior to joining Analysys Mason, Roberto worked for Dixons Carphone, where he analysed the effect on the business of shifts in the telecoms market – for example, in terms of mergers, operator KPIs and technology – in Europe and the UK. Previous positions included consultancy, where he helped a variety of clients worldwide with mobile-related projects, such as a capex reduction and developing a 5-year strategy for an incumbent’s wireless infrastructure.
George Malim
Managing editor
VanillaPlus Magazine
George is a freelance technology journalist. He has covered the telecoms market since 1999 and contributes to Global Telecoms Business, The Mobile Network, VanillaPlus and Wireless magazines in addition to producing content on behalf of operators, vendors and creative agencies.