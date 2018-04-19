Moshe Elias

Director Product Marketing

Allot

Moshe Elias is Director of Product Marketing at Allot Communications, a leading provider of security and network intelligence solutions that enable enterprises to protect their on-line presence and increase productivity. With over 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, Moshe focuses on marketing security solutions for consumers and businesses to protect against cyber threats. Prior to his current role, Moshe held management positions at Cisco Systems and Checkpoint in engineering, business development and sales. Moshe’s areas of expertise include networking, security and data center architectures and he holds a BSc in Electrical Engineering from the Technion, Haifa and an MBA from the IDC, Herzliya.