Ericsson, Turkcell deploy triple-band Radio 4466 for maximising energy efficiency, reducing carbon footprint

Turkcell has completed one of the node implementation of Ericsson triple-band Radio 4466, part of the Ericsson Radio Access Network portfolio, to address site deployment challenges while providing substantial energy savings.

Radio 4466, an Ericsson Radio System product, will support Turkcell to simultaneously enable 5G and 4G services across 1800MHz, 2100MHz, and 2600MHz spectrum layers with a single unit, minimising the number of equipment normally required. This optimised solution will help lower the network’s overall power consumption by up to 30% and reduce site footprint and time to deployment.

As networks continuously evolve and the demand on radio sites constantly increases, the requirements for site acquisition and installations are challenging, and the need for a reduced network carbon footprint is intensified. With this consideration, Ericsson supplies equipment, executes demos and test cases, and provides performance assessments to help Turkcell achieve this goal and reduce the environmental impact.

Gediz Sezgin, deputy general manager of network technologies at Turkcell, says, “We continuously renew and develop our superior and powerful infrastructure with modern products that can respond to the increasing demands of our customers with an approach and high quality. For this reason, we foresee that by expanding Ericsson Radio System’s advanced technology solutions in our network, we will be able to create high-capacity plain sites and systems that will increase energy efficiency, reduce our carbon footprint and make us ready for new-generation technologies.”

Isıl Yalcın, vice president and head of Ericsson Turkiye at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says, “Sustainability is embedded across our business which is why we are working on simplified radio site solutions that lead to more efficient use of energy. Our innovation is anchored in our commitment to deliver technological advancement that delivers both energy efficiency gains and carbon and site footprint reductions worldwide. We are dedicated to providing Turkcell with the products to offer enhanced services at an optimised cost, ultimately creating value for both individuals and enterprises.”

Ericsson has been the main supplier of mobile communication systems to Turkcell since 1994, a partnership built on a series of products and solutions that meet Turkcell’s technical and business requirements.

