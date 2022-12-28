M1 to deliver National Heritage Board’s museums with 5G connectivity, edge computing

Singapore – M1 Limited (M1) and AsiaPac Technology Pte Ltd (AsiaPac), a wholly owned subsidiary of M1, together with Keppel Data Centres Holding Pte Ltd (Keppel DC), announced that they are collaborating to deliver 5G Standalone (SA) connectivity and edge computing solutions to the National Museum of Singapore and Children’s Museum Singapore (CMSG). This is part of a wider initiative by the National Heritage Board (NHB) to progressively roll out 5G technology for the rest of its national museums and heritage institutions across Singapore.

M1’s ultra-high bandwidth, low latency and hyperconnectivity opens possibilities for museums and curators to attract and engage new audiences in an innovative manner, including adding new layers of interactivity and immersiveness to enrich the museum-going experience.



Leveraging the Multi-access edge computing (MEC) infrastructure deployed from Keppel DC’s data centre colocation, every touchpoint would also be an immediate source of data for museums to better curate and personalise exhibits. From augmented reality (AR) to virtual reality (VR) artworks to 3D holographic displays and 4K ultra high-definition remote video tours, museums will now be able to offer hyper-personalised experiences with greater engagement.



“5G is fast becoming the global standard for mobile communications and its potential is limitless. Together with edge computing, it is able to power sophisticated applications and deliver high-definition audio-visual experiences in real-time for museums to modernise cultural attractions. Importantly, 5G innovations allow museums and heritage institutions to reimagine the role they can play in preserving history and bringing it to life. M1 and AsiaPac, together with Keppel DC, are proud to be collaborating with the National Heritage Board to usher in a new era of interactivity for their museums,” says Manjot Singh Mann, chief executive officer, M1.

“We are glad to be working with M1 to help transform the museum experience for visitors. With advanced technology like 5G, Artificial Intelligence and edge computing, we can now offer new and interactive ways for the public to experience our exhibitions in person. We look forward to continue to innovate and bring tech-powered experiences to more in the future. The use of 5G within the Singapore heritage sector will contribute to Singapore being a hyperconnected city, and to its goal towards being a Smart Nation,” says Mohamed Hardi, director, information technology division and chief information officer, NHB.

