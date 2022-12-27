Maxis expands 5G international roaming service to 29 countries

Maxis has announced that is has expanded its 5G international roaming services to 29 countries, enabling more of its traveling customers to enjoy high speed connectivity abroad.

This follows the announcement in October 2021, when Maxis became the first telco in the country to provide customers with 5G international roaming services in Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia.

“We are pleased that our customers can enjoy the best 5G experience in even more countries now, which is timely with the expectation of an influx of travelers for the year-end holidays. Together with our roaming partners, we are committed to providing the best connectivity experience wherever our customers are. We also look forward to further expanding our services to more countries in the near future,” says Arjun Varma, head of Maxis Consumer

To find out more about Maxis 5G roaming and to view the list of countries in which Maxis users can enjoy 5G roaming, visit Maxis.

The 5G roaming service will be activated automatically on any 5G-enabled device and will be charged as per the existing 4G roaming packages. To subscribe, Maxis customers just need to access the Maxis app and click on Maxis Roaming in the services tab to subscribe to a preferred plan. Alternatively, customers can subscribe manually by dialing *100#, go to ‘International Roaming’, choose ‘Country’, and select one of the available passes.

Maxis has continuous plans to further extend its 5G international roaming footprint to more countries by the end of 2022.

