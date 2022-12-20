One chooses KALIX, OSIX from Elisa Polystar to support service assurance and transformation to 5G

Elisa Polystar, a provider of network automation, service assurance and analytics solutions has announced that its KALIX and OSIX service assurance solutions have been chosen by One Crna Gora D.O.O. (formerly Telenor Montenegro and, since 2021, part of Hungary’s 4iG PLC) to provide insights derived from its mobile networks, ready for the transformation to 5G.

One Crna Gora (One) operates a network, having been judged ‘Best in Test’ in independent evaluations by provider umlaut (part of Accenture) in 2020 and 2021. The high-quality 4G network, which reaches more than 98% of the population, depends on effective service assurance to ensure consistent performance, and the combination of KALIX and OSIX will help to ensure that One maintains and improves its outstanding results.

The new deployment is part of One’s preparation for the deployment of 5G. KALIX and OSIX provide a new, unified assurance solution that spans all deployed networks 4G, 3G and 2G and which can easily extend to the planned 5G infrastructure and service portfolio.

“We needed a solution that is ready to evolve with our network and operations”, says Branko Mitrovic, CEO of One, about the agreement. “With a major transformation coming, we did not want to create new silos, but rather to enable a unified approach to service assurance, securing insights from all networks at the same time. KALIX and OSIX provide the ideal solution,” he adds.

One selected the highly flexible KALIX solution for its standard Network Analysis and Roaming portals, as well as its data export functions, which mean that network data can be shared with other systems to support a wide range of other business processes. OSIX, meanwhile, provides real-time statistics that enable greater agility and accelerated operational performance.

“We are thrilled to be supporting One and 4iG in their ambitious goals for enhanced customer satisfaction”, says Ali El Beyaly, VP sales, EMEA at Elisa Polystar. “The insights that our solutions offer will help One focus on the most important issues impacting their customers. Additionally, we trust that the joint focus of Elisa Polystar and 4iG Group on digital innovation and transformation will enable optimised operation as well as ensuring the best end customer experience.”

KALIX and OSIX are proven in mobile network operators globally and support cloud-native service assurance and monitoring for all networks and in multi-vendor environments. They deliver full, 360° views, unlocking end-to-end insights into the customer experience, enabling operators to prepare for the next phase of 5G rollout and beyond, as they seek to monetise these investments and introduce new services for consumers, IoT and B2B partners.

Elisa Polystar’s service assurance and monitoring portfolio is fully integrated with our automation solutions, bringing together assurance and automation developed by an operator, for operators.

