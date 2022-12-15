Rolling Meadows, United States – Cambium Networks, a global provider of networking solutions, introduced the ePMP 4600, a next-generation fixed wireless platform that lets service providers and private network operators utilise the entire 6 GHz spectrum to deliver up to 4 Gbps throughput per sector over fixed wireless.

The ePMP 4600 is deployed in days rather than the months it takes to deploy fibre and is dramatically less costly than satellite access technologies, enabling service providers in rural and suburban areas to offer up to 1 Gbps service packages with low latency to residential and business customers.

“This is a generational opportunity in performance, scale and economics to connect business and residential customers,” says Jose Camarillo, CEO and president, SKYNET360. “6 GHz gives us the ability to deploy near to gigabit service using new spectrum at a competitive price point, which is a true game changer for everyone needing more bandwidth and critical in the fight to bridge the digital divide.”

Network operators report field tests showing multigigabit throughput per sector and more than one gigabit per second to subscriber modules at ranges greater than two miles. The new spectrum will especially benefit hard-to-reach rural communities most impacted by the digital divide by providing a rapidly deployable way to deliver high-bandwidth, low-latency services for demanding applications, such as streaming video, videoconferencing, and gaming as soon as the FCC opens the spectrum, rather than waiting years for fibre deployment. In the US, the FCC is expected to make the 6 GHz frequency band fully available as standard power unlicensed spectrum in 2023. In the interim, they have favorably responded to experimental license applicants. There are approximately ten service providers currently using ePMP 4600 technology to gain experience in planning and assessing the performance.

“The 6 GHz spectrum offers broadband service providers a way to bring high performance next-generation connectivity with superior economics to more people and help close the digital divide expeditiously,” says Cambium Networks president and CEO Atul Bhatnagar. “Service providers and enterprise network operators now have another alternative to waiting for fiber and deploy gigabit speed broadband with velocity. They also have the unique opportunity to understand all of the technical and business details and develop their commercial profitable offerings for emerging media-rich applications ahead of spectrum availability.”

The ePMP 4000 platform is the latest addition to the Cambium ONE Network for Service Providers, an umbrella platform that automatically provisions, manages and monitors different elements of the network from a single pane of glass with cnMaestro cloud management. It simplifies operations with a converged network that spans from cloud to edge and optimizes multiple technologies, including fixed wireless (3 GHz CBRS, 5 GHz, 6 GHz, 28 GHz and 60 GHz), indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi access points, Ethernet switches, Quality of Experience (QoE) and cnHeat LiDAR-based coverage analysis. Cambium’s ONE Network lets service providers focus on the network as a whole rather than the individual elements and deliver outstanding online experiences.

As part of its leadership in providing 6 GHz solutions, Cambium Networks is working closely with several of the newly approved Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) system operators, including close collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies’ turnkey AFC Solution. This will accelerate the development of the AFC ecosystem, and ensure that ePMP 4600 solutions will be fully compliant with frequency coordination processes the day that the FCC opens the band for commercial use.

The 4600 is the 4th generation of Cambium Networks’ ePMP platform with more than 3 million radios deployed and serving customers globally. The ePMP platform offers scalability and interference mitigation based on its air interface. The platform takes advantage of the 802.11ax standard and overlays ePMP features such as TDD synchronisation, SmartQoS and frame optimisation. The upcoming 6 GHz spectrum will offer 850 MHz of new clean, low noise floor channels that will be ideal for the new capabilities offered in the ePMP 4600 such as orthogonal frequency-division multiple access (OFDMA), multi-user multiple-input, multiple-output (MU-MIMO) in both the uplink and downlink directions and TDD synchronisation. For point-to-point (PTP) applications such as campus connectivity and business services, the Force 4600C builds on the proven ePMP Force 400C Series to offer multiple Gbps and leverage the ePTP protocol for higher network efficiency.

“Qualcomm Technologies’ Networking Pro Wi-Fi 6E platforms deliver high performance connectivity for both traditional access point and fixed wireless applications and are heavily featured across Cambium Networks’ 6GHz solutions,” says Ganesh Swaminathan, VP, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Our strong support of Cambium Networks continues both with the latest ePMP offering, as well as close collaboration on implementation of our AFC Solution.”

