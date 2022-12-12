The growing number of EVs (electric vehicles) on the road should provide a great new opportunity for telcos to offer a new portfolio of services to the cars, the charging stations they will use and the rest of the infrastructure that is building up around the EV ecosystem. But business technology journalist Antony Savvas wonders whether CSPs (communications service providers) are moving quickly enough to take advantage?

The International Energy Agency says around 10 million electric passenger cars were on the world’s roads in 2020, representing only 1% of all cars. However, demonstrating a growing market, this number of EVs actually increased by 43% when compared to 2019.

Telcos and other connectivity providers should see the EV market as a great opening to launch new services, particularly with the growing availability of faster 5G networks for use by cars and the charging stations.

The charging stations will need to be connected online to allow drivers to book charging slots, and the owners of these sites will often be looking to offer additional retail services from them, which will need reliable online connectivity to make them work. There is also a requirement for fast connections to support CCTV security for the sites, for the charging payment systems and the maintenance of the charging machines.

Obstacles

However, I recently attended the London EV Show, and barely any companies in the communications space actually attended, among the car makers, charging station manufacturers, fleet management companies, and other business areas.

Maybe some CSPs now see the EV market as a bit of a slow burner, with recent events perhaps having already affected the market? The pandemic didn’t help the sale of new EVs, and the energy crisis and the increase in the cost of living has meant that many governments have refocused on “energy security”, rather than building out new sources of renewable energy.

After all, the whole point of running an EV is that it is supposed to be sustainable, not using electricity generated from the burning of coal, oil and gas.

London EV Show

At the London EV Show, big advocates of EVs acknowledged there were problems on the horizon. Quentin Wilson, the UK-based motoring journalist and TV presenter, who had driven his Tesla to the event from Stratford-upon-Avon in England’s West Midlands, and intended to use the same single charge to get back home (a round route of well over 200 miles), said: “We are in a dangerous situation, as the fuel crisis has led to evangelism in government around EVs to fade.

“In the UK, for instance, subsidies for EVs are disappearing, and the target for ending the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2030 is being threatened by campaigners who are against renewable energy.”

Cyril Deschanel

Some of the “campaigners” that Wilson referred to were “think tanks” partly financed by elements of the fossil fuel industry. Many will remember that it was similar think tanks, along with lobbying firms, that were responsible for stalling government action in the US and other countries against “climate change”. They were bank-rolled by the big oil firms and others to cast doubt on any link between burning oil and gas and the release of CO2, and its responsibility for helping to further heat the planet.

The same modus operandi was used by the tobacco industry to persuade politicians there was no link between smoking and lung cancer, heart disease and other illnesses.

That said, one CSP that did attend the London EV Show was steadfast in its expectation for sales growth from the EV industry. Cyril Deschanel, managing director at Tele2 IoT, says, “Under 5% of our business is currently generated from the EV market, but we see this rising to between 15% and 20% in the next five years, which is why we are here.”

Companies like Tele2 IoT, which is owned by the international telco headquartered in Sweden, are in a good position in the EV ecosystem to take advantage of future openings in the connectivity space, and many more should join it by evangelising about the business possibilities of EVs. If they don’t, they can’t complain when they’re shut out from the communications deals that spring up from the rapidly growing car charging infrastructure, despite the apparent obstacles.

End of life?

Regular readers of this column will know that I am customer of TalkTalk’s “full fibre” broadband in the city of York, North Yorkshire. After great fanfare from the local council and in the local media, TalkTalk’s “gigabit broadband” first came to the city in 2015 as part of a steady roll-out of the service across a good number of cities in the UK.

Cities were chosen on the basis of perceived demand from businesses, home workers, students and households that had a high demand for bandwidth to support new entertainment services.

TalkTalk’s Ultra Fibre Optic product (cleverly marketed as “UFO” with a spaceship logo) is now deemed “end-of-life” by the company, after years of digging up York’s streets to deliver it. Customers, including me, have been informed a new replacement product will be available in the new year, with TalkTalk not telling us how much it will cost, and this after an already substantial price increase for UFO.

When I signed up a few years ago the price of the product was relatively cheap at £25 (€21.55). After two years it went up to £27.50 (€23.70) on another two year contract, with no complaints from me. Last month, at the end of that contract, I was told it was going up to £36 (€31) a month, while at the same being informed the product was end-of-life, which isn’t clever marketing for a 31% price increase!

Antony Savvas

I have every sympathy for TalkTalk wanting to get a better profit margin out of its substantial fibre investment roll-out, but I’m sure it hasn’t escaped TalkTalk’s attention that its customers can now get a cheaper full-fibre 1Gb connection in York from Vodafone and Virgin Media O2, to name but two providers.

And this is before TalkTalk’s expected price hike on the £36 I’m already paying out-of-contract, with the impending launch of its “new” “TalkTalk Full Fibre” service, chuckle.

I hope for TalkTalk’s sake its other customers around the country don’t all do the maths at the same time.

