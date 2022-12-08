Waltham, United States – Netcracker Technology announced that Fastweb, a Italian telecommunications operator and part of the Swisscom Group, will upgrade to Netcracker Revenue Management as part of a partnership extension. The operator will run Netcracker’s rating and billing functionality on AWS for its business and wholesale operations.

The next-generation revenue management platform will allow Fastweb to personalise service offerings, support dynamic pricing and charging capabilities and bring convergent billing capabilities that support multiple lines of business on a single platform. By taking advantage of a SaaS delivery model, Fastweb will be able to automate billing cycles and support a growing customer base with more flexibility.

“Running our rating and billing systems on our platform offers us an unprecedented opportunity to tap into a carrier-grade solution so we can focus on delivering innovative digital services to our customers,” says Walter Renna, chief product officer at Fastweb. “By continuing to work with Netcracker and utilising its cloud-based solutions, we are confident we will be able to provide our customers with a superior experience.”

“Fastweb has always been ahead of the curve, so it’s no surprise it is continuing to bring new thinking and approaches to the market and always providing innovative solutions to its customers,” says Benedetto Spaziani, GM at Netcracker. “We are excited to continue down this path with Fastweb and contribute to its future success.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus