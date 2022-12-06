Melbourne, Australia – Dubber Corporation Limited, the conversational intelligence and unified recording platform for service providers and their customers globally, has reached an agreement with Vodafone Group Plc to offer recording and AI services directly from Vodafone mobile networks, targeting Vodafone business customers initially in the UK and Germany.

Vodafone will capitalise on Dubber’s platform and alignment to a service provider’s method to market, to enable Vodafone to deliver recording and conversational AI capabilities across mobile and unified communication services (including Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams and RingCentral) across multiple European markets. A single view of conversations with end users across fixed and mobile networks will also deliver new personalised services and provide better customer experience.

Work has commenced to migrate Vodafone’s existing mobile recording customer base to an improved service on the Dubber platform and the companies will jointly explore new commercial opportunities to deliver additional Dubber services to Vodafone customers.

Barry McSorley, head of unified communications and platforms, Vodafone, says “We are drawing on the strength of our geographical presence coupled with Dubber’s market-leading platform to help our business customers transform their interactions with end-users. Greater data insights and enhanced compliance across multiple markets with a common, advanced hosted recording service, enables our business customers to expand and improve customer trust and loyalty with their own customers.”

Steve McGovern, CEO, Dubber, says “Vodafone is a very important relationship for Dubber and we are pleased to partner with them in Europe to support the needs of their business customers with unified recording and conversational AI directly from the Vodafone mobile network.”

“Dubber is about cost benefits, technology advantage and speed of provisioning and this will enable Vodafone to expand its existing recording subscriber base to a broader range of businesses. The calls across the Vodafone network contain an enormous amount of content, and deployment of the Dubber platform will enable an expansive range of differentiated products and services.”

“Dubber and Vodafone have developed a strong co-engineering relationship with cross-company teams working together to plan, design, and develop the next generation of recording supported by a shared vision for a fully automated and self-service cloud solution.”

“Our initiative with Vodafone will deliver accretive revenue for Dubber and a larger addressable market. We look forward to extending our relationship with Vodafone into the future with a platform that will evolve and deliver greater value into the Vodafone network.”

