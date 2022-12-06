Digital solutions platform Globe is further deepening its collaboration with the national government and local government units (LGUS) to address challenges in delivering faster and more reliable internet connectivity all over the country.

In a recent panel discussion on “What is preventing the deployment of high-speed broadband internet in cities,” Michael Agustin, director for enterprise sales at Globe, shared his on-ground experience and showcased the company’s efforts to bring and further improve broadband connectivity.

The discussion was part of the conference on “Improving Broadband Internet Connectivity in Cities and LGUs” organised by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through the Better Access and Connectivity (BEACON) and the Cities for Enhanced Governance and Engagement (CHANGE) projects, in collaboration with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the League of Cities of the Philippines.

According to Agustin, there is a need for providers to align with the policies coming from the national government, particularly DICT.

He also cited the importance of close collaboration between telecommunications companies and LGUs.

“I think there’s a lot of collaboration that is needed between providers like Globe and the LGUs, and of course, aligning some of the policies coming from the national government,” he says.

Agustin adds: “We understand the importance of internet connectivity and connectivity in general. So in our efforts, we’ve been doing a lot of investment as well in the cities and LGUs around the country.”

After spending a record [₱92.8 billion (€1.58 billion)] for its capital expenditures last year, Globe has so far spent [₱50.5 billion (€0.86 billion)] in the first half of this year for network upgrades to meet the growing data requirements of its customers.

Globe’s activities include the construction of new cell sites, upgrade of existing sites to 4G/LTE, accelerated rollout of 5G connectivity, and the rapid “fiberisation” of homes nationwide.

It expects to end the year with about 1,700 new cell sites to reach more customers and provide Filipinos with a #1stWorldNetwork, aiming to beat last year’s builds of 1,407.

Agustin noted some challenges in dealing with the barangays and homeowners associations during network deployment and expansion.

“It takes a while but we need to go through those processes of getting acceptance and certification in terms of powering up our network on the ground. On the part of the homeowners, they still have that notion when it comes to cell sites and towers and how it impacts or affects health,” he says.

To address this persistent issue, Globe is pushing for the passage of a law that would require property developers to provide space for telco and other ICT infrastructure. Pending this reform, Globe has been collaborating with the real estate industry with technology that will help make their developments future-proof, including standards for telco provisioning.

To address the different types of terrains nationwide, Agustin says Globe’s alternative solutions include the deployment of satellites, LEO-exploratory on mobile backhaul or last-mile broadband, GoWiFi, and new 5G macro cell sites.

Globe is also meeting with different LGUs, such as those in the BARMM, to identify their priority areas.

“We’ve been going around not just in Mindanao but also in Visayas and Luzon like Palawan and Occidental Mindoro. We’ve been talking to the provincial governments as well, not just on connectivity but in providing more similar solutions on how the internet can be a benefit to everyone,” Agustin says.

On top of all these efforts, Globe is also preparing for Web 3.0 or third generation internet that is expected to change the way people and organisations use the web via the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and cryptocurrency.

The company is exploring the use of space-based broadband technology, while its wholly-owned corporate builder 917Ventures is looking at new ways to support local businesses and strengthen virtual connectivity via the metaverse.

