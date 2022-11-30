Lisbon, Portugal – Nokia announced the opening of a new research and development centre focused on 5G and future 6G mobile network technology at its Portuguese campus in Amadora. The centre will create employment across several different disciplines and advance research in technologies that are vital components of current 5G and future 6G networks.

The research and development centre will create multiple highly skilled jobs focusing on the advanced development of software to support mobile networks. The centre will oversee the full cycle of embedded and real-time software development from early analysis to final delivery. It will bring together professionals from diverse technical disciplines, including software engineers, product owners, and technical leads to work alongside teams around the world.



Tommi Uitto, president of Nokia Mobile Networks, says “The new research and development centre in Portugal demonstrates Nokia’s continued investment in the future of wireless communications. The centre’s vital work will continue to expand the possibilities of mobile networks, critical for seamlessly connecting people, businesses, and industries. Importantly, this will be a hub for innovation, reinforcing our 5G technology leadership and helping to realise our ambition to become a 6G pioneer.”

Sérgio Catalão, country manager, of Nokia Portugal, says “The announcement made today is a testament to the continued solid operation of Nokia in the country, reinforced once again by a collaboration with the Portuguese Government. This project reinforces our commitment to supporting Portugal’s digital transformation with our market-leading technology by working in close cooperation with academia, as well as bolstering our team with the best talent.”

A vibrant technology ecosystem, highly skilled talent pool, country stability, and location in Europe were contributing factors for Nokia to locate the research and development centre in Portugal. The company has been an important hub for Nokia globally through its units in Amadora and Aveiro and hosts services centres that remotely manage broadband networks for some of the global operators. The centre follows a agreement signed last year with the Portuguese government to open a Global Business Services Centre and participate in initiatives that promote digital skills. The company has close to 2,800 employees in the country.

