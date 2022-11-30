Greensboro, United States – Qorvo, a global provider of connectivity and power solutions, announced that it has secured multiple design wins in collaboration with MediaTek that extend Qorvo’s leadership in 5G smartphones and include mobile Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi routers, and 5G/Wi-Fi automotive platforms.

Dave Fullwood, Qorvo senior vice president of sales and marketing, says “Qorvo is pleased to expand our collaboration with MediaTek to enable the power of connectivity in a new generation of 5G smartphones, Wi-Fi equipment and cars. Qorvo works closely with MediaTek to accelerate innovation and deliver cutting-edge performance to leading customers in mobile, networking, automotive and other markets.”

The automotive design wins are with tier 1 suppliers and will enable 5G connectivity in 2023 automotive platforms. Qorvo’s 5G automotive solutions are optimised with MediaTek to support enhanced safety and entertainment features including telematics, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving, emergency calling (eCall) and in-vehicle connectivity and entertainment services. Qorvo’s automotive connectivity portfolio enables complete AECQ-qualified connectivity solutions from onboard telematics to the shark fin antenna.

Qorvo has also secured Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 design wins in a range of devices including service provider gateways and smartphones. Qorvo mates its advanced filters and Wi-Fi integrated front end modules (iFEMs) with MediaTek Wi-Fi systems-on-chip (SoCs) to deliver end-to-end Wi-Fi solutions that increase throughput, reduce latency and enhance the quality of client connections.

In smartphones, Qorvo has secured multiple design wins with OEMs that span Qorvo’s broad portfolio of highly integrated advanced cellular solutions. The global smartphone market is supported by multiyear content and integration trends, with outsized opportunities among MediaTek customers as Android OEMs migrate their portfolios to higher performing 5G devices.

Qorvo is a trusted supplier with approved vendor list (AVL) accreditation on multiple MediaTek cellular and Wi-Fi reference designs. The reference designs combine MediaTek chipsets and SoCs with Qorvo’s extensive portfolio of RF front end solutions to deliver throughput, latency, and range. Qorvo’s advanced cellular and connectivity solutions support all wireless protocols, including Matter, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Zigbee, Thread, UWB, Wi-Fi 6/6E/7, CAT-M, NB-IoT and 5G.

