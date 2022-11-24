Idstein, Germany – Stromnetz Berlin, one of the grid operators in the German capital, has signed a 10-year service contract with Motorola Solutions to maintain its city-wide, business-critical communications infrastructure. The network, based on TETRA digital radio technology, enables Stromnetz Berlin to communicate reliably with its field employees while the service contract helps Stromnetz better predict service costs.

“Secure and reliable digital radio communication is essential for the operation of our power grid and to control and monitor the medium voltage stations in the city of Berlin on a daily basis,” says Juergen Schunk, head of assets at Stromnetz Berlin. “More than 450 telemetry modules can be remotely controlled from the TETRA network control centre and help us to restore the power supply quickly in the event of short circuits.”

Within the framework of the 10-year service contract, Motorola Solutions provides the company with the modernisation of hardware and software components, technical support, repairs and security updates, as well as annual inspections of the TETRA digital radio system.

“As key critical infrastructure in Berlin, the TETRA digital network from Stromnetz provides essential communications to the city,” says Klaus-Dieter Drossel, sales director key accounts at Motorola Solutions. “Third parties working with Stromnetz, including public water suppliers, are able to access the network and provide their employees with secure communications.”

Stromnetz Berlin has trusted TETRA digital radio solutions from Motorola Solutions since 2006 and provides the city of Berlin with a highly secure and reliable communications infrastructure.

