Espoo, Finland – Nokia announced KPN has demonstrated 20 Gb/second broadband speeds in a field trial with the Caresse animal hospital in Rotterdam. High speed connectivity is increasingly important in veterinary medicine where high resolution images need to be accessed in the cloud. Symmetrical speeds of 20Gb/s would be capable of uploading (or downloading) almost 100 scans of 30 MB each in one second.

KPN deployed Nokia’s state-of-the-art 25G PON technology in the field trial using its existing fibre network. Using Nokia’s Quillon chip, 25G PON can work alongside GPON and XGS-PON on the same fibre, and powered by the same access node.

Babak Fouladi, chief technology and digital officer and member of KPN’s board of management, says “At KPN, we are doing everything we can to give everyone access to superfast internet by building a national fibre optic network. The demonstration in the Caresse animal hospital shows that very high speeds are vital for the digital future of the Netherlands. I am proud that we can contribute to this with our super-fast network.”

Sandy Motley, president Nokia fixed networks, says “We are delighted to have worked with KPN on this exciting trial. Operators are now using fibre broadband networks to support enterprise as well as residential customers which is accelerating demand for higher speeds. When we designed our Quillion chipset, a key requirement was to be able to support multiple PON technologies on the same fibre, giving operators the flexibility to offer different service levels dependent on the customers needs.”

