Budapest, Hungary. 17 November 2022 – Mavenir, the Network Software provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, announce the selection by Magyar Telekom, the Hungarian telecommunications service provider, and a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, to deploy a cloud-native containerised Converged Packet Core.

Magyar Telekom will use Deutsche Telekom’s locally deployed private cloud solution. Mavenir’s containerised converged packet core will lay the foundation for quickly and easily deploying new enterprise applications and services, taking advantage of 5G features such as low latency and network slicing.

Laszlo Boka, platform and core services tribe lead at Magyar Telekom says, “It was important for us to partner with a software provider that could deliver on three main fronts, a Converged Packet Core to support all access technology integration from 2G to 5G, an open architecture that could run on our specified hardware and software platforms, and seamless integration with third-party network functions. Mavenir is a great candidate for us to provide on all three fronts, and we look forward to what the future will bring.”

Mavenir’s 5G Core solution is part of its cloud-native MAVcore portfolio based on an open architecture that offers easy scaling of applications and services, hardware decoupling, agility, portability, and cloud-native resilience.

Key attributes include:

Open architecture: uses Deutsche Telekom-defined hardware and a Kubernetes-based platform.

Network slicing with dedicated control and user plane network functions for meeting strict service level agreements.

Cloud-native design: a fully containerised solution based on stateless microservice architecture that allows better resiliency and faster recovery in the event of network failures. It also enables the easy onboarding of users on Deutsche Telekom Containers-as-a-Service (CaaS).

Third-party vendor network function (NF) integration integrated with multiple third-party vendors, including 4G and 5G access networks (eNodeBs and gNodeBs) and subscriber and policy management functions.

Converged architecture: Supports 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G non-standalone (NSA), and 5G standalone (SA) modes and enables all access technologies to run on a common cloud-native platform provided by Deutsche Telekom.

Ashok Khuntia, president for core networks at Mavenir, says, “Working with Mobile Network Operators globally, we’ve created an agile software delivery process that accommodates specific integration and feature requirements. Integrating Mavenir’s Converged Packet Core into Magyar Telekom’s existing network will enable a fully automated network with the reliability, scale and flexibility to deliver innovative services. Mavenir is pleased to continue to expand our relationship across the Deutsche Telekom subsidiary accounts in Europe.”

