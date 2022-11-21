Ericsson has participated in the 2022 edition of the MENA ICT Forum on the 16th and 17th of November 2022, in Jordan. Throughout the event, Ericsson focused on the potential 5G technology holds for both Jordan and the wider region.

Zoran Lazarevic, chief technology officer at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, participated in keynote sessions, sharing insights on the endless opportunities of 5G for the Middle East and Africa region focusing on sustainability and having a greener world enabled by 5G. He also shed light on the new possibilities of the metaverse, delving into some of the most anticipated 5G powered extended reality (XR) use cases of the digital age, including digital twins and holographic communications.

Held under the Patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, the MENA ICT forum celebrated its 20th anniversary this year and focused on the use of technology to address the region’s most pressing challenges and develop its digital economy. Over two consecutive days, the program covered some of the transformational technologies of the century including Artificial Intelligence, financial technology, smart industries, blockchain technology, and the metaverse.

