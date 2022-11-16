Munich, Germany – Skyworks Solutions announced that the company has engaged with MediaTek to offer a complete modem-to-antenna automotive-grade 5G solution. This 5G new Radio Sky5A RF front-end solution will accelerate the deployment of this protocol across an array of automotive OEM and consumer service offerings.

“The rollout of 5G is reshaping the automotive market with a variety of safety and entertainment telematics applications to improve the driving experience,” says Martin Lin, deputy general manager of the Wireless Communications Business Unit at MediaTek. “Through this collaboration with Skyworks, MediaTek is providing OEMs and automotive customers a complete solution that offers high performance, reliability and flexibility to meet the growing demands for bandwidth and advanced connectivity in next-generation vehicles.”

As automotive OEMs create entirely new vehicle platforms with processing and sensing capabilities to support advancements in electric vehicle (EV) technology, driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and artificial intelligence, they are looking for solutions that can support the expanded data and connectivity demands of these next-generation innovations.

“This strategic initiative allows Skyworks and MediaTek to address the stringent requirements of the global automotive industry,” says John O’Neill, vice president of marketing at Skyworks. “Our combined engineering expertise enables our customers to innovate new vehicle communication architectures, with the confidence that their designs will continue to meet future bandwidth needs and the rapid evolution of global wireless networks.”

The 5G NR Sky5A RF front-end complete solution was designed for automotive applications, supporting 3GPP R15 and R16 standards, bandwidth exceeding 100MHz, flexible antenna architectures, regional optimisation, aux ports to support the addition of future bands, and full automotive grade reliability qualification.

Skyworks will be exhibiting at Electronica Stand B5-138, taking place in Munich from Nov. 15-18, 2022, where the company will be highlighting its latest infrastructure, IoT, automotive, timing and power solutions.

