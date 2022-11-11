SiTime Corp., the precision timing company, has announced the SiT5503 Elite X Super-TCXO, that raises the bar on timing performance in data centres and 5G infrastructure. By 2024, the addressable market for precision timing in Comms-Enterprise is expected to be $1.3 billion (€1.26 billion). The SiT5503 Elite X Super-TCXO will address $200 million (€194.14 million) of this market by delivering an unmatched combination of features and performance that enable faster, more reliable networks.

“Today’s 5G and edge network applications require precision timing solutions designed to operate reliably in demanding environments,” says Piyush Sevalia, EVP marketing, SiTime. “With the SiTime SiT5503 MEMS Super-TCXO, system designers now have a compelling solution. They can replace large, power-hungry quartz OCXOs with the SiT5503, and meet the operators’ holdover requirements, even in the presence of severe environmental stressors.”

To transfer data at higher speeds and lower latency, networks need a stable and reliable clock that is generated by a timing grandmaster in the core and is transmitted to all nodes in the network. To ensure uptime, downstream edge networks have a redundant, local, stable clock that continues to operate even if the network clock is disrupted. The amount of time that the local clock can operate and maintain the same accuracy as the network clock is called holdover, which, in edge networks, is typically 4 hours. The SiTime SiT5503 Super-TCXO meets this requirement.

SiT5503 Super-TCXO features and benefits:

1 to 60 MHz any-frequency output

±5 ppb stability over operating temperature

-40 to 95°C temperature range

±0.3 ppb/°C stability over temperature slope

2 seconds to final stability over temperature

0.5 ppb/day daily aging

110 mW power consumption at 2.5V

7.0 mm x 5.0 mm package

±3200 ppm digital control

Availability

Samples of the SiT5503 TCXO are available now. Contact SiTime for order information. Volume production is expected in 1H2023.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus”