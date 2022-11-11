BELLEVUE, Wash. 10 November 2022 – T-Mobile is taking over the Midwest, folks! Today, T-Mobile announced it has expanded the footprint of its 5G Home Internet service across Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, where millions are still without access to high-speed internet. With this expansion, more than 6 million homes throughout these states, and more than 40 million homes nationwide, are now eligible for T-Mobile Home Internet.

Reliable home internet should be available to everyone, yet many families across these states still lack access. In Michigan, 1.2 million residents or 1 in 4 statewide lack a permanent fixed broadband connection. In Wisconsin, it’s even worse. 1.3 million households lack access or can’t afford broadband internet service. Add this to the fact that 82% of Americans live under a broadband monopoly, and we have a big problem. Far too many people in these three states are still without adequate access to home internet. T-Mobile is stepping up to bring more choice and competition to these communities.

“Access to high-speed internet should be a given, yet millions of people across the country still have little to no choice when it comes to their home broadband. As reliance on internet access has skyrocketed in recent years, many ISPs have continued to underserve customers year after year,” says Mike Katz, chief marketing officer at T-Mobile. “Today, T-Mobile is taking another step to close the Digital Divide and increase access, bringing our Home Internet service to millions more homes across the Midwest. We’re leveraging the power of 5G to help customers break free from Big Internet.”

