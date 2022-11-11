Vendor/Partner Client, Country Product/Service (Duration & Value) Awarded Source

A1 Telekom Austria Group Invitech, Hungary Expansion of fibre network to guarantee safest connectivity between Vienna and Budapest, to speed up and maximise data traffic. 10,22 Full Details

A1 Telekom Austria Group LUXE.TV Deliver technical satellite services for LUXE.TV channel delivering it to cable, IPTV and DTH operators channel in Europe. 9,22 Full Details

Adtran AW Broadband Alliance uses end-to-end fibre broadband solution to deploy a complete fibre-based network to connect underserved communities. 10,22 Full Details

Adtran Fiber Homes Deal integrates Fiber Homes service into the Adtran Mosaic One cloud software to add a new layer of prospecting capabilities. 10,22 Full Details

Adtran Volt Broadband Uses Adtran’s end-to-end fibre broadband solution to launch fibre broadband services and close the digital divide in rural Louisiana. 10,22 Full Details

Airtel Aviat Networks Vendors contract for e-band and multi-band solutions for 5G rollout, improve connectivity. 10,22 Full Details

Airtel Ceragon, Israel Deal uses Ceragon’s IP-50 E and multi-band vendor agnostic technology to provide capacity enhancement to Airtel’s existing network. 10,22 Full Details

Airtel WhatsApp Vendors launch ‘Airtel IQ Hackathon’ inviting start-ups to build new age business solutions on WhatsApp. 9,22 Full Details

Alaska Communications Oregon State University Collaboration to allow wave activity data to be collected from ocean floor using Alaska’s subsea fibre optic cable. 10,22 Full Details

American Tower Corporation Airtel Africa Deal to enter into a multi-year, multi-product agreement, leveraging ATC Africa’s portfolio of communications sites. 10,22 Full Details

American Tower Corporation Verizon Communications New lease agreement enables Verizon’s on-going 5G network deployment across American Tower’s line of communications sites. 9,22 Full Details

Arqiva MediaKind Vendors extend partnership with launch of a new hybrid content processing services for broadcast and OTT networks called Arqplex. 9,22 Full Details

Avaya Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Advance to innovate without the need for operationally disruptive technology replacement initiatives. 10,22 Full Details

AXESS Networks Viasat Partnership deal to grow its maritime operations globally and bring about cost-efficient connectivity experience at sea. 10,22 Full Details

Baicells Technologies Tessco Partnership to carry Baicells wireless network components to fulfill need for people, things, and devices to remain connected. 10,22 Full Details

C&W Networks Ciena Adopts Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme to upgrade CFX-1, EWC submarine cable networks, provides speeds of up to 400Gb/s. 10,22 Full Details

Calix Tombigbee Fiber Vendors offer Calix Revenue EDGE managed services accessible to all of its subscribers at no additional cost. 9,22 Full Details

Cellnex Paris La Defense Chosen by Cellnex France as partner to run a 5G mmWave (26Ghz) trial at the heart of emblematic business district. 10,22 Full Details

China Unicom ZTE Vendors accomplish trial of integrated sensing, computation, control and communication on single AAU. 9,22 Full Details

Cognizant Qualcomm Vendors debuts 5G experience centre for digital transformation across industry verticals. 10,22 Full Details

Conexon New Hampshire Electric Cooperative (NHEC) Deal to deliver FTTH service across the cooperative’s territory providing gigabit-speed internet access to two communities. 10,22 Full Details

Corning AT&T Expansion of manufacturing capacity for optical cable, based on long-term relationship with AT&T, as the carrier expands its fibre service. 9,22 Full Details

cyan Viasat Vendors join to expand satellite connectivity services globally, expand global connectivity and communication services. 10,22 Full Details

Dell Technologies Fujitsu Deal makes it easier for CSPs to boost adoption and simplify deployment of open radio access network solutions globally. 10,22 Full Details

Deutsche Telekom Microsoft Enables response to the individual needs of employees, receive comprehensive solution from a single source. 9,22 Full Details

Deutsche Telekom RTL Deutschland Deploying 5G network slicing to broadcast live TV and transmit high-quality moving images in a stable and smooth way. 9,22 Full Details

EdgeQ Mavenir Partnership on software defined 4G and 5G mobile networks for dual mode solution for small cell enterprise markets. 9,22 Full Details

Ericsson Ameren Deliver RAN to help power up Ameren’s private communications network following 10-year infrastructure, service partnership agreement. 9,22 Full Details

Ericsson Appalachian Wireless Chosen to modernise Appalachian Wireless’ network to new container-based dual-mode 5G Core network for Standalone, RAN solutions. 10,22 Full Details

Ericsson Becker Mining Systems Vendors discover the future of smart mining, following the signing of a multi-country reselling agreement. 10,22 Full Details

Ericsson Bluesky Partnership to provide equipment and services to modernise their network in U.S. Territory of American Samoa. 9,22 Full Details

Ericsson EE, UK Deploys Ericsson’s ultra-lightweight radio technology to deliver improved 5G energy efficiency and network performance across the UK. 10,22 Full Details

Ericsson Entel, Chile Expansion of 5G partnership to accelerate business growth in Chile, accelerate digital transformation to industry 4.0. 10,22 Full Details

Ericsson European partners Deal creates system view for future 6G standardisation across an ecosystem of stakeholders across ICT, industry and academia. 10,22 Full Details

Ericsson Hiya Vendors create Call Qualification solution to enable CSPs to identify incoming spam and fraud calls. 10,22 Full Details

Ericsson Jio, India Deal to build 5G SA network to achieve the country’s digital leadership, and bring about radio access network deployment. 10,22 Full Details

Ericsson MTN Nigeria Vendors launch 5G services to boost development and digitalisation of key sectors such as education, healthcare and manufacturing. 9,22 Full Details

Ericsson National Science Foundation’s AERPAW Collaboration on advancing the use of 5G for drone operations in support of smart agriculture. 9,22 Full Details

Ericsson NETSCOUT, Swisscom Solution enables 5G packet data processing in the cloud, improving network service assurance, analytics, cybersecurity. 10,22 Full Details

Ericsson O2 Telefónica Vendors showcase 5G wireless backhaul for non-urban areas to help CSPs scale up their 5G deployment. 10,22 Full Details

Ericsson Sagebrush Cellular Deal with Ericsson to modernise its network with 5G capabilities to bring voice and broadband services to Montana residents. 10,22 Full Details

Etiya Amazon Web Services (AWS) Deal uses 5G enabled Network Commerce and Management Platform to offer flexible, AI-driven service to monetise, manage ecosystem. 9,22 Full Details

Eutelsat Communications Liquid Intelligent Technologies Vendors sign a multi-year, multi-beam agreement to address the connectivity needs of SME, SOHO users in Uganda, parts of Congo. 9,22 Full Details

Evergy Ericsson, Burns & McDonnell Launch of a private LTE core and radio access network (RAN) to help enable grid modernisation efforts at Evergy. 10,22 Full Details

Extreme Networks Verizon Business Deal modernises in-stadium experience for Liverpool FC fans, providing high-quality, low latency Wi-Fi connectivity. 10,22 Full Details

Fibocom Brazilian carriers Two modules FG160-EAU, FM160-EAU complete commercial network testing for 5G Standalone networks for IoT applications. 9,22 Full Details

Fibocom MediaTek Vendors develop 5G module based on MediaTek T830 platform to boost process from 5G module to 5G reality. 9,22 Full Details

Future Technologies Sitetracker Deal to enable future technologies’ private network customers to deliver insights, efficiencies, and competitive advantages. 9,22 Full Details

GigNet Galenia Hospital Cancun Deal to provide high-speed broadband for medical staff and patients using extensive regional fibre optic broadband network. 9,22 Full Details

GiGstreem netBlazr Acquisition accelerates GiGstreem’s ubiquitous WiFi network footprint in greater Boston area, increases staff, expands capabilities. 9,22 Full Details

Group FiO TCS Vendors offer ‘just-in-time,’ fully integrated, and contextually intelligent mobile communication solutions that deliver ‘augmented intelligence.’ 9,22 Full Details

GSMA IBM, Vodafone Formation of GSMA Post-Quantum Telco Network Taskforce to help define policy, regulation and operator business processes. 10,22 Full Details

Helium Deploy Baicells Vendors partner take Helium 5G network to the international community, in bid to meet global demand. 10,22 Full Details

Hewlett Packard Enterprise du Adopts HPE’s service orchestration software to boost digital transformation, drive new revenue streams from growing 5G network. 10,22 Full Details

IBM Bharti Airtel Vendors announce intent to work together to deploy Airtel’s edge computing platform in India across 120 network data centres. 9,22 Full Details

Infinera Viettel Network Choses Infinera’s Optical Timing Channel 2.0 solution to prepare its synchronisation network for Viettel’s 5G pilot rollout. 9,22 Full Details

Infovista Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), Qatar Deployment of Infovista’s solution to monitor mobile operators’ network quality during upcoming sporting events in Qatar. 10,22 Full Details

Infovista VMware Alliance enables CSPs to boost their digital transformation by deploying Infovista’s Ativa across multi-cloud environments. 10,22 Full Details

IP Infusion Fujitsu Network Communications Deal to deliver open, 5G networking to offer openness and scalability across use cases throughout their packet networks. 9,22 Full Details

Keysight Technologies Microamp Solutions Chosen Keysight Open Radio Architect (KORA) solutions to meet increasing demand for mmWave radio units in private 5G networks. 10,22 Full Details

Keysight Technologies Nokia Bell Labs Vendors test for 260 GBaud transmission in coherent optical communications, delivering AI, 5G, IoT applications. 9,22 Full Details

Lockheed Martin AT&T Vendors transfer UH-60M Black Hawk health and usage data through AT&T 5G private cellular network and Lockheed Martin’s 5G.MIL multi-site pilot network. 9,22 Full Details

Lockheed Martin Verizon Business Technology collaboration to capture and securely transfer high-speed, real-time intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) data. 10,22 Full Details

Mavenir Google Cloud Collaboration to deploy 5G products, applications with Google Cloud’s scalable infrastructure, container deployment, big data analytics services. 10,22 Full Details

Mavenir Northeastern University Vendors announce availability of open-source open RAN simulation platform for improved connectivity. 10,22 Full Details

Mavenir Triangle Communications Announcement of deployed network for FCC rip and replace unsecure equipment, services with American-based network infrastructure. 10,22 Full Details

Motorola Solutions Miami-Dade Chooses Motorola’s APX NEXT for mission-critical communications, in addition to valuable real-time information. 10,22 Full Details

NEC New South Wales (NSW) Telco Authority Chosen to build the initial phase of a latest 5G innovation lab as part of a new alliance. 10,22 Full Details

Netcracker Technology Blue Stream Fiber Extend relationship with Netcracker across several key areas to take customer-facing services and processes to the next level. 9,22 Full Details

Netcracker Technology Vodafone in Oman Extended managed services contract creates data-driven organization to improve user experience, increase revenue. 10,22 Full Details

New South Wales (NSW) Telco Authority NEC Chosen to build initial phase of a 5G innovation lab as part of a new partnership to explore new technologies, prove interoperability. 10,22 Full Details

Nokia AIS Fibre, Thailand Vendors announce initial trial of its 25G PON solution in Asia using existing optical line terminals (OLT). 10,22 Full Details

Nokia American Tower Deal introduces SDN virtualisation to redefine fibre broadband deployment in Argentina. 10,22 Full Details

Nokia AT&T Mexico Deployment of industrial-grade LTE private wireless network solution at the APM Terminals terminal in Puerto Progreso, Yucatan. 9,22 Full Details

Nokia Flex Brazil Collaboration to deploy 5G SA private wireless networks across manufacturing facilities for reliable connectivity on shopfloor. 9,22 Full Details

Nokia Gulf Bridge International Provides optical upgrades to boost GBI’s international network capacity ahead of World Cup to enable high-speed connectivity. 10,22 Full Details

Nokia MEXT, Turkey Deal to advance digital transformation of industrial sector, enable local ecosystem to jointly work on 5G private wireless innovation. 9,22 Full Details

Nokia Nedaa, Dubai Vendors explore 5G network slicing for smart city and public safety use, while laying foundations for more advanced services. 10,22 Full Details

Nokia NL-ix Provides NL-ix with IP platforms to enable 400GE and 800GE access and interconnection services. 10,22 Full Details

Nokia Nextlink Internet Deal uses XGS-PON solution to support network growth, connecting 200,000 homes and businesses in rural and exurban communities. 10,22 Full Details

Nokia Telia Finland Vendors launch commercial 5G SA network with network slicing for fixed wireless access. 9,22 Full Details

Nokia SK C&C Vendors deploy managed SD-WAN to accelerate group wide digital transformation offering enhanced security, network visibility. 9,22 Full Details

Nokia Spirent Communications Vendors join forces to demonstrate 800G interoperability in data centre environments to support capacity demands. 10,22 Full Details

Nokia State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) Deal uses Optical Transport Network (OTN) solutions to support Chinese power grid, provide highly-reliable service to its customer base. 10,22 Full Details

Nokia Vodafone New Zealand Deal to develop new applications, services enabled by capabilities of Nokia’s advanced mobile network technology. 10,22 Full Details

Norauto Orange Business Services Alliance to upgrade its network infrastructure to SD-WAN, supporting its digital transformation. 10,22 Full Details

NTT Docomo NEC Vendors complete trial to test energy efficiency, high performance of AWS Graviton2 processors across elements of 5G core network. 10,22 Full Details

Omnispace GateHouse Satcom Vendors model performance of 5G new radio (NR) non-terrestrial network (NTN) waveform in an NGSO environment. 9,22 Full Details

OneWeb Kymeta Introduction of joint superyacht offering at Monaco Yacht Show with a LEO connectivity and antenna combination targeted at superyachts. 9,22 Full Details

Orange Netskope Deal on carrier-class connectivity, SSE services for secure, cloud-smart platform, delivers optimal performance with maximised security. 9,22 Full Details

Optus Local Manoora and Manunda households, businesses Cairns residents receive coverage boost with Optus switching on new tower to enhance mobile coverage, introduce Optus 5G capabilities. 9,22 Full Details

OTE Group Intracom Telecom Expansion of telemedicine services to the Islands of the Attica region to provide inhabitants with equal access to health services. 10,22 Full Details

Quickline Communications Cellnex UK Partnership brings access to lightning fast broadband to 53,000 more properties in first year of alliance. 9,22 Full Details

Qualcomm Technologies Quectel Wireless Vendors display the 5G cellular module in the PC/laptop industry that enables Wi-Fi and 5G cellular link aggregation. 10,22 Full Details

Qualcomm Technologies Vodafone Collaborate on high-performance, energy efficient 5G vDU, massive MIMO RU offerings designed to meet demands of modern networks. 10,22 Full Details

Quantre Solutions Tech Mahindra Deal to provide customer communication services in US, UK to focus on modernising communications industry. 9,22 Full Details

Rajant FTP Solutions Alliance to advance autonomous mining to offer robust network providing machine-to-machine (M2M) communications globally. 9,22 Full Details

Reliance Jio Nokia Chosen as a major supplier to supply 5G RAN equipment from Nokia’s AirScale portfolio countrywide in a multi-year deal. 10,22 Full Details

Renesas Jariet Technologies Deal to support wireless transceiver solutions portfolio delivering high-bandwidth, multi-band transceiver architectures. 10,22 Full Details

Ribbon Communications MEPSO Deal to upgrade network providing real-time data and controls to reduce emissions, improve safety and offer new services. 10,22 Full Details

RIVA Networks JMA Wireless Combines with JMA’s private 5G solution to deliver next-generation network to continue the modernisation of the U.S. DoD installations. 10,22 Full Details

Rogers NORCAT Vendors announce five-year relationship to accelerate technology adoption in global mining industry. 10,22 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz Airbus Cooperation to bring integrated sixth generation solutions to Navies to modernise battlefield networks for the future. 10,22 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz China Mobile Research Institute Collaboration on 6G JCAS research and early validation for joint communication and sensing. 9,22 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz HEAD acoustics Adopts R&S CMX500 to accelerate testing of 5G NR voice service for verification of voice and audio services of 5G mobile devices. 10,22 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz Qualcomm Technologies Launch and expansion of 5G technologies join forces to underline potential of 5G Broadcast to drive new business models. 10,22 Full Details

Samsung Electronics Comcast Alliance to deliver 5G RAN solutions that can be used to enhance connectivity for Xfinity Mobile, Comcast Business Mobile users. 9,22 Full Details

Samsung Electronics NTT East Deal uses Samsung’s network solutions to optimise private 5G network solutions for NTT East customers, leading up to commercialisation. 10,22 Full Details

SES Claro Brasil Multiyear capacity renewal to enable delivery of enhanced 4G/5G-ready services via its O3b mPOWER network. 10,22 Full Details

Singtel Ericsson Vendors deploy Ericsson AIR 3268 to Singtel’s 5G network to achieve net-zero emissions, increase nationwide 5G coverage. 10,22 Full Details

Singtel Intel Vendors launch a 5G multi-access edge compute incubator, deploy applications that need low latency processing. 9,22 Full Details

SITA Versa Networks Deal enables secure access to tailor-made SD-WAN solution across same virtualised infrastructure at airports and in the cloud. 10,22 Full Details

Speedcast Starlink Vendors offer Starlink‘s high-speed, low-latency connectivity to its enterprise and maritime customers using low Earth orbit. 9,22 Full Details

Spirent Communications Microwave Vision Group (MVG) Spirent GSS7000 GNSS simulator integrated into Microwave Vision Group (MVG) over-the-air (OTA) and passive antenna test systems. 10,22 Full Details

ST Engineering iDirect AXESS Networks Deal uses ST’s Mx-DMA MRC technology to boost AXESS’ cellular backhaul networks whilst achieving greater efficiencies. 10,22 Full Details

Straight Talk Wireless Walmart Partner to deliver affordable home internet to work towards bridging the digital divide. 10,22 Full Details

Stratus Networks Ekinops Provides network services to other carriers and entities of all sizes to offer mobile backhaul connectivity with wire-speed testing. 10,22 Full Details

Superloop Limited VostroNet Holdings Acquisition to consolidate and expand Superloop’s strong managed WiFi position into adjacent on-net broadband markets. 9,22 Full Details

T-Mobile United Airlines Expands in-flight coverage to offer free Wi-Fi and streaming, where available, on select domestic and short-haul international flights. 9,22 Full Details

Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Turkcell Turkcell uses TIP’s Disaggregated Distributed Backbone Router (DDBR) Internet Gateway solution in production network. 10,22 Full Details

Telstra Ericsson Vendors deploy automated standards-based network slicing service orchestration capability in the commercial network. 9,22 Full Details

Telstra OneWeb Vendors progress towards building a commercial relationship with testing underway on OneWeb’s network of LEO satellites. 9,22 Full Details

TELUS Palo Alto Networks Chosen by TELUS to assist with securing a 5G network in Canada, provides real-time threat mitigation. 10,22 Full Details

TEOCO Bandwidth Chosen by Bandwidth to combine capabilities of the Universal Routing Solution, provide greater visibility into the network. 10,22 Full Details

Tusass Ericsson Collaboration for joint vision of a wireless Greenland, with initial pilot rollout in Sisimiut, Maniitsoq, and Narsaq. 10,22 Full Details

Verizon Esports Company, World Champion Fantasy Partnership leverages Verizon’s 5G and BlueJeans products, with next-generation online fantasy Esports platform. 10,22 Full Details

Verizon U.S. Department of Defense Award to construct a private 5G network inside an aircraft maintenance hangar on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam (JBPHH). 9,22 Full Details

Versa Networks Nabiq, Japan Deal to deliver advanced private 5G services for enterprise customers throughout Japan using integrated security and networking. 10,22 Full Details

Virgin Media O2 Business Netcracker Deal uses consolidated revenue management platform to help operator improve user experience by centralising B2B billing for user base. 9,22 Full Details

Vodacom Gauteng municipalities Use Vodacom to help them streamline service delivery by keeping staff reliably connected as part of a three-year contract. 9,22 Full Details

Vodafone Altice Creation of FibreCo JV to deploy fibre-to-the-home to up to 7 million homes over a six-year period. 10,22 Full Details

Vodafone Nokia Agree to jointly work on a fully compliant open RAN solution, marking a significant milestone for the mobile industry. 10,22 Full Details

Vodafone NTT DOCOMO Agree to drive system integration and service efficiency in open RAN across a wider operator and vendor community. 10,22 Full Details

Vodafone, Samsung Electronics Marvell Joint cooperation to accelerate the performance and adoption of 5G open RAN across Europe. 10,22 Full Details

Vodafone Turkey Cisco, Qwilt Commercial agreement to enhance quality and delivery capacity of live streaming, video-on-demand, and media applications in Turkey. 10,22 Full Details

Wind River TCS Collaboration to build distributed mobile network infrastructure ecosystem for 5G / Open RAN 10,22 Full Details