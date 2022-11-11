Waltham, United States – Netcracker Technology announced that longstanding customer Swisscom has extended its relationship with Netcracker for expanded professional services and OSS to support converged B2C and B2B services as the telecommunications provider makes an investment toward a public cloud-based OSS.

Swisscom will evolve its use of Netcracker Digital OSS, including service management & orchestration and hybrid resource management, and will add active resource inventory to support the operator’s new IP transport domain. Swisscom is also leveraging Netcracker’s product support and Agile product delivery to support the new engagement. By targeting self-sufficient DevOps and configuration capabilities for the IP transport domain, Swisscom will benefit from OpEx reduction and quicker time to market.

“We’ve experienced a lot of success over the years through our strong partnership with Netcracker,” says Peter van der Lee, head of IT at Swisscom. “With this further commitment, we are looking forward to supporting new lines of business and our journey to the cloud.”

“Netcracker is truly humbled to have the trust of Swisscom through many different engagements,” says Benedetto Spaziani, GM at Netcracker. “As we expand our offerings with Swisscom and facilitate the path to the cloud, we are grateful for the opportunity to work with a modern and innovative company.”

