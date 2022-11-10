Inmarsat Government announced that the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has awarded Inmarsat Government the U.S. Army Blue Force Tracker (BFT) network services blanket purchase agreement (BPA) for satellite communications (SATCOM) to support connectivity between BFT devices and backhaul, with the ceiling value of up to [$410 million (€408.95 million)] over a one year base plus 4 one year options. BFT provides friendly force tracking information across tens of thousands of platforms and increased network capacity to transfer data.

Under the contract, Inmarsat Government, will deliver Inmarsat ELERA-powered worldwide, assured, resilient L-band satellite solutions to allow connectivity between BFT transceivers and satellite earth stations.

Inmarsat Government has provided support to operational BFT units since 2017. Under the newly awarded BPA, Inmarsat Government will continue to provide L-band power and bandwidth leases, super high frequency satellite connectivity, Internet service and Host Nation Agreement services to support operations of the BFT networks worldwide. Solution benefits include:

Worldwide mobility – Purpose-designed for mobility, Inmarsat’s ELERA L-band network brings continuous, consistent connectivity to on-the-move platforms worldwide on land, at sea and in the air.

Reliable service – Inmarsat sets the gold standard for safety services, with 99.9% network reliability, all-weather availability and a global, fully redundant ground infrastructure.

A simplified user experience – Users benefit from unparalleled coverage, performance and data rates on small platforms across a wide variety of often-challenging environments in which they operate, including rain, heavy foliage and low altitudes.

End-to-end solution – Inmarsat owns and operates its global mobile networks throughout the world, including robust space and ground infrastructure, with customers acquiring them quickly and cost-effectively, with high quality of service.

Susan Miller, chief executive officer, Inmarsat Government, says “The BFT mission requires support around the world for the global network and end-user devices. We are proud that our customers recognise Inmarsat Government’s ability to deliver highly reliable, secure satellite-based capabilities that are flexible and scalable throughout the combat space. Our partnership allows for critical situational awareness and command and control for deployed personnel whether on the ground, in a vehicle or in the air. Inmarsat’s trusted network of mobile satellite communication services, supported by our dedicated team with the utmost reliability, security and affordability makes this possible.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus”