BT Group only managed to achieve some minor business progress in the first six months of its financial year. Business technology journalist Antony Savvas warns it’s probably a sign of things to come for most telcos.

However, on the run up to its results, BT has shown signs it is focusing on the right areas to help it soften the blow of world recession, and prepare for business segments that can provide a turnaround. Other telcos should, if they’re not already doing so, make sure their own sweet-spots are found too.

While BT managed to turn in a narrow 1% increase in overall sales for the half-year ending September, its pre-tax profits were actually down by almost a fifth.

Results

Group revenue was £10.4 billion (€11.85 billion), with the 1% increase due to growth in the Consumer and Openreach lines of business, partially offset by “legacy declines” in large corporate customers in Enterprise, lower equipment sales in Global and the impact of the BT Sport disposal.

The adjusted EBITDA was £3.9 billion (€4.45 billion), up 3% as a result of revenue growth, continued “strong cost control” and some one-off items, partially offset by increased energy costs and cost inflation.

But the profit before tax was £800 million (€912 million), down 18% due to “increased depreciation from network build” and “higher specific costs”. Reported capital expenditure was £2.6 billion (€2.96 billion), up 2% because of increased Openreach investments in fixed network infrastructure.

Philip Jansen, chief executive of strike-torn BT Group, claims: “We remain on the front foot in these turbulent times. Our strategy is working, we’re executing against our plan and we’re confident we’ll deliver.”

He adds: “Our financial performance is on track, we grew revenue and EBITDA in the first six months of the year and we remain laser-focused on modernising and simplifying BT Group.”

With no hint of irony, Jansen adds: “Given the current high inflationary environment, including significantly increased energy prices, we need to take additional action on our costs to maintain the cash flow needed to support our network investments.”

BT engineers, call centre staff and others are intermittently striking at the moment in pursuit of a pay rise to tackle that “high inflationary environment” and those “significantly increased energy prices”.

But Jansen adds: “We are increasing our cost savings target from £2.5 billion (€2.85 billion) to £3 billion (€3.42 billion) by the end of FY25.”

That certainly signals entrenchment by BT management in the face of many of its staff battling to gain a 10% “cost of living” wage increase. It has even warned of serious job cuts in pursuit of its new round of cost-cutting.

This comes only a few years after similar job cuts amongst its skilled engineers, just before the company then said it was facing a skills crisis as it realised it had to ramp up its fibre footprint, to help meet the demand of the UK government for faster universal broadband.

Economics of the mad house

Such drives to give national populations faster and wider access to broadband have been replicated across the world, in both developed and developing economies. BT sacking fully-trained and experienced engineers is the economics of the mad house, irrespective of the merits or otherwise of their strikes in pursuit of better pay.

Indeed, BT says its ongoing FTTP (fibre-to-the-premise) build passed 8.8m premises in the half-year, including 2.8 million in rural areas, with initial builds “underway” on a further 6 million premises.

The Openreach unit, by the way, is reviewing its wholesale pricing to “accelerate” migration to FTTP. And BT-owned EE‘s 5G network continues to grow too, with 5G deployed in “nearly all” UK major towns and cities, BT claims.

A reduced number of skilled staff is not going to sustain this much-needed increased connectivity.

Like most telcos, BT is clearly struggling to make large sales numbers from fibre broadband and 5G enhance its bottom line in a big way, at the moment, but its other niche moves point to a positive way forward.

Energy

For instance, EE recently announced it is deploying Ericsson’s latest ultra-lightweight radio technology to deliver improved 5G energy efficiency and network performance.

Massive MIMO (multiple input multiple output) technology delivers 5G over more antennas from a single site, improving capacity and coverage. With up to 40% less weight (14kg) and volume (25 litres) than the previous generation of radio equipment, Ericsson’s AIR 3268 is said to be the lightest and smallest Massive MIMO radio equipment in the industry, and is claimed to be the most energy efficient radio equipment of this type deployed in Europe.

Field measurements in active deployment have shown a reduction of up to 40% in energy usage, helping deliver immediate energy savings “during a difficult time”, says BT, as well as contributing to its wider sustainability goals.

Security

On the security side, BT has officially opened a brand new security operations centre (SOC) in Belfast, Northern Ireland, shoring up its expansion in potentially lucrative security services.

The SOC will leverage BT’s global security expertise and evolving cyber technologies to defend public and private sector bodies against the latest threats.

The significant investment in the 40-seat SOC comes on the back of a £6.3 million (€7.18 million) contract from Northern Ireland’s Department of Finance for the provision of security information event management (SIEM) and SOC managed services. The SOC will provide 24/7 management for technology assets across Northern Ireland government.

IoT

In the Internet of Things (IoT), BT has delivered a robotics platform and management system as part of a UK government-funded “Robot Highways” project. It is exploring the use of IoT and robotics in smart agriculture to “drive automation, increase efficiency and improve environmental sustainability”.

The project aims to illustrate how a fleet of robots with various roles can interact and cooperate to form a “robust and highly efficient” supply chain operation.

BT and its partners have demonstrated a “vision of the future” for soft fruit farming, where robotics, powered exclusively by renewable energy sources, will assist farmers by carrying out essential, energy intensive physical farm processes. These include picking and packing fruit, as well as treating crops to reduce common pests and diseases.

BT has developed and tested the edge and cloud architecture to deliver these IoT services. “By bringing together robotics and IoT, the project consortium has shown how key agricultural processes can be optimised through improving forecasting accuracy, increasing farm productivity, reducing farm labour and reducing fruit waste and fungicide use,” BT says.

Artificial intelligence

As for its own analytics and automation efforts, BT’s Digital Unit is now working with Ab Initio, an enterprise data platform provider, to deliver “strategic and smart automated data management at scale for the group”.

Ab Initio will support the real-time automation of rules, policies, frameworks and interconnects between BT’s core data, its applications and the processes and people who rely on the data.

This will “boost productivity, drive efficiency, improve the accuracy of data and the value of the insight to BT and its customers,” said the partners, whilst “tightening data governance” and “ensuring the safe, secure, responsible use of data on-demand”.

BT actually reckons its 29 petabyte data estate could be worth “an aggregate £500 million (€570 million) in internal value to the group over the next five years”.

Such a business boon seems far more productive than sacking large numbers of skilled staff, who will inevitably be needed again with any upturn in the economy.

Anthony Savvas

Look what happened to the airline industry. In a panic to cut costs in response to the pandemic, those same companies are losing millions more from not having staff to properly manage airports and fly planes.

The author is Antony Savvas, a global freelance business technology journalist.

