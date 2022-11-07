Operational air traffic control (ATC) is paramount, especially in areas hit by disaster or other adverse impacts on critical infrastructure. Rohde & Schwarz mobile ATC shelters enable air navigation service providers (ANSP) to get safe air traffic operational in minimal time.

Rohde & Schwarz has recently, in close collaboration with Skyguide, developed and delivered a customised mobile ATC shelter as part of the the Mobile ATC Radio System (M.A.R.S.) project. The shelter includes a complete CERTIUM RADIOS system, as well as a 24 volt on-board battery system that enables the shelter to operate without power for three hours. Its lightweight design allows deployment either by helicopter or small truck with forklift, making it ideal for quick reaction to adverse conditions. A diesel-powered generator can be deployed in the second phase to ensure longer operation. Remote controlled by the R&SRCMS II umbrella software solution, engineering personnel can monitor these radios from one or more locations.

“We expected a professional solution from Rohde & Schwarz and we are very pleased with the result,” says Stephan Meister, Skyguide’s head of communication, navigation and surveillance. “The improvements Rohde & Schwarz brought in make a significant contribution to usability and flexibility and represent considerable added value for us.”

Marius Münstermann, vice president ATC at Rohde & Schwarz adds: “We are happy to receive such feedback on this excellent solution from our long-term partner. As a solution that is air/land transportable, ruggedised and rapidly deployable by a small team, this shelter reflects our excellent reputation worldwide as a technology leader in ATC. Mobile shelters in various configurations are an ideal backup in case of ATC infrastructure being affected by natural disaster, attacks or other failures.”

“Working to a tight project schedule, our fully qualified teams from Bern, Munich and Teisnach once again executed fast integration and project handling on time and on budget,” concludes Heinz Scholl, managing director of Roschi Rohde & Schwarz AG. “With only 10 months for design, integration, testing and delivery of the system, this is a truly admirable feat and I’m immensely proud of their efforts.”

Rohde & Schwarz mobile ATC shelters are designed to get safe air traffic operations up and running in minimal time for disaster relief, ad hoc deployments and special events and are equipped with CERTIUM, an advanced ATC communications suite. The R&S RCMS II management software, CERTIUM RADIOS and CERTIUM VCS are cornerstones of this one-stop-shop portfolio.

