Toronto, Ontario – Cradlepoint, the global provider in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, announced the certification of Cradlepoint’s W1850 Series 5G wideband adapter for the Bell 5G network. The enterprise-grade 5G wireless WAN solution to be certified by Bell, the Cradlepoint W1850 will offer business and public sector customers speed and performance, to support bandwidth-intensive and latency-sensitive use cases, such as video, immersive and collaborative applications.

The need for fibre-fast and cellular-simple connectivity is expanding and driving the need for 5G solutions for businesses all across Canada. With faster speeds and greater capacity, 5G can more fully support an organisation’s connectivity requirements, from remote workforces to Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The Bell 5G network covers the majority of the Canadian population, is available in all 10 Canadian provinces, and will enhance the lives of Canadians with applications we can’t even imagine today, bringing generational changes to the way we work, live and play. With Cradlepoint’s newly certified adapter providing connectivity to Bell’s 5G network, business customers can accelerate their digital transformations more securely and with more agility than ever before.

Ranjeeta Singh, SVP, head of product & innovation, Bell, says “The most progressive organisations are looking to unlock the full potential of 5G technology with fixed wireless access solutions designed to increase agility, improve operations, or enhance customer experiences. Our certification of the Cradlepoint W1850 Series 5G wideband adapter allows businesses across Canada to take advantage of the most-awarded 5G network with a true enterprise-class connectivity solution.”

Cradlepoint is the most comprehensive 5G Wireless WAN portfolio, enabling enterprises to deploy and manage distributed Wireless WANs. With its extensive experience working with carriers around the globe and with its continued collaboration with Bell Cradlepoint is the trusted provider of 5G for business solutions that address a broad range of fixed and mobile use cases for organisations of all sizes.

Designed for indoor use for branches that require the higher performance and lower latency of Cat 20 LTE and low-band 5G, the Cradlepoint W1850 Series is an dual-connectivity 5G and LTE wireless adapter. The W1850 is managed by Cradlepoint’s cloud-delivered NetCloud Manager which provides IT teams with the visibility, security, control and management they need to build and maintain an enterprise-grade Wireless WAN. With 5G performance, reliability, security and control – without the conventional limitations – businesses now have the freedom to build their best network wherever they need to. The W1850 adapters can be paired with a Cradlepoint router or a third-party router to address common use cases such as:

Primary wireless connectivity

Wireless failover

Day-1 connectivity

Jason Falovo, vice president and general manager, Canada at Cradlepoint, says “Canadian organisations are only just beginning to see the numerous benefits 5G has to offer, and we’re excited to support them through this new certification with Bell Canada. Wireless WANs are helping to drive digital transformation and efficiencies across businesses. Cradlepoint has in-depth experience supporting the adoption of 5G services to help businesses innovate – from retail stores that service customers through a pop-up location, to EMS services that need the best connection for their fleets, to traditional enterprises with remote workers that need a fast, secure connection.”

Cradlepoint’s W1850 5G wideband adapter is now available from Bell and authorised Bell dealers. For more information, please visit Bell. For more information about the W1850 adapter, please visit Cradlepoint.

