Basking Ridge, United States – Verizon and World Champion Fantasy (WCF), a technology developer of PlayerX, the online fantasy Esports platform, announced an multi-year contract. The alliance will integrate Verizon’s tools, services and techstack into WCF’s PlayerX platform.

“While the way we watch, interact, and participate in Esports evolves, PlayerX is leveraging on 5G to deliver the pinnacle of immersive Esports-meets-fantasy sports experiences for fans,” says Mike Caralis, VP of business markets at Verizon Business. “We are excited for this opportunity to partner with such an innovative, forward-thinking company that is ready to tap the full potential of the rapidly growing Esports and gaming markets.”

With Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, Esports enthusiasts on the PlayerX platform can compete in fantasy leagues using their dream team of Esport athletes and teams, watch exclusive live feeds, and access real-time stats. The platform turns fantasy competition as we know it on its head by providing a high level of customisation. With PlayerX, users will have the ability to define the persona, look, and feel of their teams through customisable interactive avatars, theme music, expansive chat capabilities and more. Beyond the fantasy sports application, PlayerX subscribers will also no longer have to search across multiple platforms for the most up-to-date information and highlights of their favorite streamers and athletes it will all be housed on one non-gambling focused platform that is suitable for all ages – PlayerX.

“At WCF, we’re fundamentally changing how gamers will experience Esports and Verizon is the only partner with the technological innovation, industry savvy and vision to help us completely advance and elevate our PlayerX platform,” says Mike Vela, CEO of WCF. “For the first time ever, users will be able to access seamless streaming player data and video through advanced capabilities and utilise one-touch video conference solutions, through BlueJeans, to create

watch party and fan engagement environments. Through this partnership, gamers, streamers and fantasy players can have the most advanced and unmatched user experience.

