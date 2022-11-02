Frank von Seth of cyan

Munich, 31 October 2022 – cyan AG, an European and globally active provider of BSS/OSS platform services and intelligent cybersecurity solutions for the telecom industry, has announced that Viasat, Inc., a global communications company, have signed an agreement leveraging cyan’s BSS/OSS platform to facilitate the expansion of global connectivity and communication services.

cyan’s BSS/OSS & MVNE Platform offers an out-of-the-box, one-stop-shop solution for communication service providers with maximum flexibility and scalability. The innovative design provides complete end-to-end support from network integration, product management, real-time charging to customer care as well as digital customer experience management.

Despite progress, the global pandemic has highlighted how big gaps in connectivity persist, even in high-income markets. 3.8 billion people still do not have access to the internet due to a lack of mobile broadband coverage or because of other barriers. [GSMA State of Mobile Internet Connectivity Report 2021] Viasat is a global specialist in satellite technology who has demonstrated the ability to implement scalable, sustainable and reliable connectivity solutions all around the world helping reduce the digital divide. cyan’s BSS/OSS platform enables more Viasat end users to leverage its satellite connectivity in hard-to-reach areas across the globe. Viasat’s satellite constellation, ViaSat-3, is expected to be capable of delivering even greater bandwidth capabilities that will result in more speed, data and streaming options.

“We are entering a new phase for our digital BSS/OSS platform together with Viasat. Viasat is our worldwide satellite provider we welcome as customer, and we are confident that others will follow as rural areas in almost all continents will have a higher demand to bring connectivity solutions to every person around the globe,” says Frank von Seth, CEO of cyan. “This is a great step for cyan’s global strategy, expanding beyond traditional MVNOs. It shows our capabilities to support a large-scale and innovative player like Viasat in achieving their goals.”

