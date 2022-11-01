The R&SCMX500 offers a comprehensive tool set for audio testing. When combined with the labCORE hardware platform from HEAD acoustics and their ACQUA measurement and analysis software, the full setup allows audio acoustics testing of voice services in both 5G (VoNR) and 4G (VoLTE) networks. This enables manufacturers of 5G capable devices to test the voice quality of their devices at an early stage before market introduction.

Rohde & Schwarz has addressed the needs of audio test labs with its leading-edge solution that allows 5G NR devices to be tested in both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) TDD and FDD mode. The R&S CMX500 supports 5G FR1 frequency range up to 8 GHz and FR2 mmWave frequency range up to 50 GHz in one instrument and provides the required features and codecs for VoLTE and VoNR calls. With new features such as the Connection Selection, configuration and adaptation of the device under test (DUT) to the test setup becomes easier than ever, thanks to very easy handling and visualisation of the DUT antenna connection with the RF connectors of the R&S CMX500.

Another important feature is the Bearer and Flow Monitor that enables the user to see various Quality of Service (QoS) flows such as video or audio live via the connection. For instance, all audio properties are visualised, including bitrate and codec within the flow stream. The HEAD acoustics labCORE system is connected via Ethernet using the integrated IP forward mode of the internal R&S CMX500 IMS server, specifically developed in a joint cooperation for this use case. This allows users to forward the voice data of a call established to the labCORE system for detailed voice quality analysis. However, an analog connection with the labCore system is also supported in case the labCore system is not equipped with the IP interface.

Christian Schuring, head of sales department telecom at HEAD acoustics GmbH, states, “With its significantly reduced one-box footprint, the R&S CMX500 is a compact test and measurement solution with dramatically simplified cabling and handling. The user-friendly operation combined with a wide range of visualisation graphics definitely convinced us, and we are happy to continue our international collaboration which was more than fruitful last year.”

Christoph Pointner, senior vice president mobile radio testers at Rohde & Schwarz, adds, “We are pleased that trusted and market leading T&M partner HEAD acoustics has selected our leading-edge R&S CMX500 radio communication tester as part of their test equipment. This will enable vendors to rapidly develop and deliver 5G voice services. Reliable and timely testing will accelerate the rollout of VoNR enabled products and helps to ensure that they are performing in line with the expected user experience.”

For more information about the R&S CMX500 5G one-box signaling tester from Rohde & Schwarz, visit: R&SCMX500

