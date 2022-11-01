Bharti Airtel, a telecommunications services provider has contracted Aviat Networks Ltd. for wireless multiband radio solutions. Aviat Networks is a global innovator in microwave business and an expert in wireless transport solutions based out of Austin, Texas.

Airtel will deploy Aviat’s all outdoor WTM 4800 E-Band and Multi-Band solutions to significantly expand the capacity of their microwave backhaul network.

Aviat’s Multi-Band vendor agnostic feature enables traffic aggregation from multiple links which in turn improves network congestion and gives better speeds to customers. Aviat Networks will also undertake maintenance and deployment as part of the roll out. Airtel will deploy dual channel E-Band radio to augment its existing installed microwave network as well as new greenfield links in support of accelerated 5G network build out.

Speaking about the agreement, Randeep Sekhon, Airtel’s chief technology officer says, “We are delighted to partner with Aviat Networks. Their cutting-edge E-Band and Multi-Band radio solutions are a good fit with our network capabilities, which combined with their strengths in delivery and supply chain will enable Airtel deliver seamless 5G experience to customers across India in record time.”

Pete Smith, CEO Aviat Networks says, “We are delighted to be able to support Airtel’s 5G service deployment. India is one of the fast and large growing 5G markets in the world and Aviat’s product capabilities will significantly lower the total cost of ownership and our delivery infrastructure will enable faster roll out.”

