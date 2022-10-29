Paignton, United States – Spirent Communications plc, the provider of test and assurance solutions for devices and networks, announced that the Spirent GSS7000 GNSS simulator has been integrated into Microwave Vision Group (MVG) over-the-air (OTA) and passive antenna test systems. Spirent’s technology and proven performance gives an output that more closely mirrors the real world than any other supplier of GNSS test equipment, enabling developers to carry out truly representative testing.

MVG is a recognised provider in antenna measurement solutions that enable the characterisation and evaluation of antennas for testing wireless connectivity, reliability, and standards compliance. With the tight integration of multiple antennas in advancing wireless devices, testing OTA has become the norm for the development of this technology. MVG near-field test systems perform fast and accurate measurements for OTA tests of antennas designed for satellite communications and other GNSS-enabled products, systems, and networks.

“The enhanced performance and features of Spirent GNSS simulators provides developers across a wide range of applications – from mobile phones, to assisted vehicles and fighter jets – with access to the industry’s most realistic GNSS simulation capabilities,” says Adam Price, VP of PNT simulation at Spirent. “Our integration into MVG over-the-air test systems, such as the multi-probe SG24 or StarLab, delivers a cutting-edge testing solution, helping to accelerate the development of next-generation products and systems.

“This collaboration greatly improves the integrity and value of the results generated during antenna testing and measurements in realistic simulated environments,” says Price.

“We’re pleased to offer our customers the option to include Spirent’s GSS7000 as part of our over-the-air test systems,” says Nicolas Gross, director of R&D at MVG. “Spirent’s simulation system’s open API allows for a seamless integration into our multi-system test rack. Customers can choose our combined solution with peace of mind.”

As connectivity in industries such as automotive, aviation and military becomes ever more sophisticated, the need to ensure that all the pieces of technology work together in the way they should increases. The integration of Spirent into MVG test systems enables R&D engineers, particularly those performing tests in anechoic chambers, to incorporate the antenna and the vehicle in a test environment that represents the real-world signal environment as closely as possible, while maintaining full control and repeatability.

Spirent has been at the forefront of testing GNSS and multi-sensor positioning engines for over 30 years. From low and consistent latency to unrivalled realism in signal generation, Spirent’s deep understanding of use case requirements has made it the trusted partner of the developers across the range of GNSS-enabled industries.

For more information, visit Spirent or MVG.

