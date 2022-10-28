Turkcell, a fixed and mobile services provider in Turkey, announced that it has successfully deployed a Disaggregated Distributed Backbone Router (DDBR) Internet Gateway solution in its production network, the such deployment in TIP.

The DDBR solution, consisting of Drivenets Network Operating System (DNOS) software with UfiSpace and Edgecore Networks hardware, has given Turkcell the capability to scale the solution’s capacity up to 192 Tbps in its Gebze datacentre.

DDBR is an operator driven initiative developed by TIP’s Open Optical and Transport (OOPT) Project Group that defines the requirements of an open and disaggregated solution for core routing applications such as Provider Backbone and Peering. With its unique architecture, DDBR allows operators the flexibility to select their desired whitebox hardware and software combinations that best fits their requirements. The ability to “right-size” initial DDBR deployments also allows for operators to optimise their costs with a Pay-As-You-Grow model, whilst also providing a path to scale the capacity of the solution seamlessly.

Gediz Sezgin, CTO of Turkcell says, “The deployment of the TIP DDBR solution will deliver cost-effective and reliable connectivity for all our customers by its distributed model. We would like to thank TIP, Drivenets, Edgecore Networks and UfiSpace who contributed to this success. “

Hanson Tuang, connectivity and ecosystems manager, Meta says, “The ability to finely tune deployments without sacrificing the ability to scale is important for CSPs. DDBR is a significant step in the transformation of core routing solutions from monolithic to distributed architectures and gives CSPs a greater level of control on optimising their costs.”

Ido Susan, CEO and co-founder, Drivenets says, ” DriveNets is proud to take part in the introduction of DDBR based routing solutions to the Turkcell production network. The TIP definitions of DDBR standardised, disaggregated networking into an easily consumable infrastructure which can be purposed to serve multiple routing and other network function use cases as the Turkcell network further evolves”

Vincent Ho, CEO of UfiSpace says, “Turkcell is pushing the boundaries of innovation with their digitisation efforts and it is important that they have a supportive and flexible network infrastructure to enable the development of new 5G services, we are both humbled and excited that Turkcell has completed their validation of UfiSpace’s open core routers integrated with DriveNets DNOS and we are confident that our solution will be able to allow Turkcell to implement a more resilient core backbone network.”

