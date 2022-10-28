Samsung Electronics announced the company is supporting NTT East’s private 5G network expansion with its network solutions – including the cloud-native 5G macro core and radio access network (RAN) – unlocking new and diversified use cases for enterprises across various industries in Japan.

This commercial service expansion by NTT East follows the companies’ ongoing collaboration since the announcement of NTT East’s selection of Samsung as its private 5G network solutions vendor in March 2022. The companies have completed several demonstrations and tests to optimise Samsung’s private 5G network solutions for NTT East customers, leading up to this commercialisation.

“We are excited to expand our collaboration with NTT East in the buildout of robust and reliable private 5G networks in Japan,” says Satoshi Iwao, vice president and head of network division at Samsung Electronics Japan. “Samsung’s end-to-end 5G network solutions deliver on the capabilities required to meet the unique requirements of each enterprise. We look forward to continue working together with NTT East to bring enhanced connectivity to power next-generation solutions that help businesses build a smarter future.”

Samsung’s private 5G network solutions provided to NTT East include its indoor and outdoor radios, baseband units and the companies’ advanced core solution – cloud-native 5G macro core. These solutions support the mid-band (4.7GHz) spectrum dedicated to private 5G networks (Local 5G) in Japan. With Samsung’s cloud-native 5G macro core, operators can build and run applications on cloud-based environments for improved agility and scalability, being able to accelerate time to market in order to respond to customer demands more quickly.

Real-world use cases powered by Samsung’s 5G solutions will span across industries including agriculture, automotive, construction, education, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications and transportation. 5G-powered use cases will include: Autonomous guided vehicle (AGV) to enhance work efficiency at manufacturing facilities, self-driving tractors to support smart agriculture, multi-angle live streaming to enhance eSports experiences and AI-based visual inspection systems using wearable cameras at construction sites.

Samsung also brought together various industry-providers for collaboration on this project – including Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) – to foster an interoperable approach. HPE provided its 5G core subscriber data management cloud-native network functions.

“We are excited to collaborate with Samsung and NTT East for Japan’s Local 5G project,” says Tom Craig, vice president and general manager of HPE communications and technology group (CTG). “Local 5G is a strategic area of focus for HPE, and we have an extensive 5G and private communications portfolio of software and infrastructure solutions. Our solutions are built to optimise collaboration between service providers, system integrators and enterprises, providing flexible deployment models and simplified operations.”

Beyond Japan, Samsung has taken a key role in the deployment of private 5G networks in other markets across the globe, including Korea and the U.S. In Korea, Samsung supported the launch of the private 5G network deployment at Naver’s new headquarters and was also recently selected by various government agencies (in energy, water resource management and safety fields) and private institutions (in medical services and education fields) for their private 5G network expansion. In the U.S., Samsung delivered 5G FWA solutions to expand rural broadband coverage and bridge the digital divide and also provided CBRS solutions to enhance connectivity on campuses and other enterprises.

Samsung has deliver 5G end-to-end solutions including chipsets, radios and core. Through ongoing research and development, Samsung drives the industry to advance 5G networks with its product portfolio from RAN and Core to private network solutions and AI-powered automation tools. The company is currently providing network solutions to mobile operators that deliver connectivity to hundreds of millions of users around the world.

