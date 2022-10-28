A 5G Standalone (SA) deal between Ericsson and Entel is expected to change fifth-generation networks in Chile and accelerate the nation’s digital transformation to industry 4.0. With this agreement, Entel Corp will integrate Ericsson’s Private 5G solution within its offering, and partner with communications service providers (CSPs) to deliver it.

5G SA networks are particularly suited to complex industrial environments, with the network’s fast data processing supporting business-critical applications that require ultra-short response times in the millisecond range. Ericsson’s 5G SA networks are already being used on a global scale by different industries, ranging from mining, ports, automotive, and agriculture.

Entel Corp segment customers will benefit from the use of high-speed mobile networks, as well as the ability to connect thousands of devices to function optimally, with guaranteed quality of service, minimum delays, security and data reliability.

Ericsson and Entel have worked together to deploy 5G across Chile, and at the same time have carried out a dozen pilots. These pilots cover a range of industries including health (the first remote ultrasound), smart factories (remote controlled robotics), agricultural and forestry (drones with advanced analytics for real-time monitoring and information on the status of crops) and transport management.

Julián San Martín, vice president of corporations market, Entel, says: “This important agreement with Ericsson will allow our large customers to evolve towards Industry 4.0, providing them with the operational efficiency benefits of a cutting-edge technology such as 5G. With the help of Entel Corp, we make all our experience available to accelerate our customers’ digital transformation processes through robust and convergent solutions.”

Rodrigo Dienstmann, CEO of Ericsson for the Southern Cone of Latin America, says: “With this agreement, Ericsson opens a distribution channel with Entel Chile and, in this way, brings the 5G innovation for companies and corporations. We are taking a leading role in ensuring that 5G has a transformative impact for Chile. The high-quality, state-of-the-art connectivity provided by Ericsson Private 5G can deliver efficiency and help industries achieve profits, creating safer, more productive and sustainable business operations. We have designed an easy-to-use cellular connectivity solution to address the connectivity challenges of different sectors, while creating an ecosystem to furthers the 5G evolution.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus”