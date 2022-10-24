London, UK. 17 October 2022 – WeKnow Media Ltd, the award organisers, are pleased to announce that the 5th annual IoT Global Awards are now Open for Entries.

“We’re delighted to be bringing you the 5th annual IoT Global Awards because they’re very different,” says co-founder, Jeremy Cowan. “Obviously, they’ve been running successfully for years. But another major difference is that they’re wholly independent – unlike most awards programmes. Not only are they organised by IoT Now, the only independent publication serving business-to-business readers and viewers in the Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide since 2010. The IoT Global Awards’ independence is underlined by an Expert panel of Judges from organisations as influential and varied as Deloitte, GSMA, Telia, Connected Places Catapult, and Transforma Insights. Don’t miss the opportunity to be recognised by your peers in the 2023 IoT Global Awards.”

There are 11 industry categories which encompass every sector touched by the Internet of Things.

1. Automotive, Transport & Travel

2. Big data, cloud & Analytics

3. Connected consumer & smart home

4. Connected health or wearable tech

5. Industry & construction

6. Research & development or new launch

7. Retail, marketing & hospitality

8. Securing IoT

9. Smart cities, government & utilities

10. CxO of the year

11. Start-up, business development or ecosystem of the year

Each year an independent and qualified panel of judges selects 11 of the very best corporations, companies, start-ups and business leaders from the IoT sector out of hundreds of applications.

Shortlisted and winning entries will receive unrivalled media exposure across our leading IoT and Telecoms media brands, IoT Now, VanillaPlus and the IoT Global Network and via our huge partner network of 1,000,000 industry professionals.

“Winners of the IoT Global Awards set the standard, they’re seen as the industry benchmark. Many IoT start-ups and enterprises introducing new solutions have used this platform to launch their products and services, bring attention to their brand, shorten their time to trust and therefore time to market,” says Maciej Szelezin, Head of Digital Services, WeKnow Media Ltd the awards organisers.

The awards kick off with an Early Bird Special of £175 per entry and per category. There is no limit to how many categories one can enter.

The all-important deadline to remember is the closing date for entries is midnight (GMT) on Wednesday, 11th of January 2023.

The Winners will be announced live on the IoT Global Awards website on the Wednesday, 8th of February 2023.

The awards program is a global event, open to organisations from anywhere in the world.

We are looking for the best in IoT, is that you?

To enter and for all further information go to https://iotglobalawards.com/

CONTACT DETAILS

Jeremy Cowan

Tel: +44 (0)1420 588 638

j.cowan@wkm-global.com



Maciej Szelezin

m.szelezin@wkm-global.com