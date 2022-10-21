Plano, TX – Ribbon Communications Inc., a global provider of real time communications technology and IP Optical networking solutions to many of the service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernise and protect their networks, has announced that it has been awarded MEPSO’s network modernisation project in conjunction with local partner Infosoft Systems.

According to MEPSO, “Our primary mission is to provide a reliable source of electricity to both large industrial customers and to the low voltage grids serving end-users throughout Macedonia, but reducing emissions in order to protect the environment is also a critical operational mandate. This requires a network with high levels of automation and intelligence to deliver the necessary information and controls. Working with Ribbon and Infosoft affords us the ability to reduce emissions, offer new services and improve maintenance, safety and security.”

The project leverages Ribbon’s Neptune, Apollo and Lightsoft solutions portfolio and expertise to deliver MEPSO with the state-of-the-art IP routing, packet transport, optical networking and end-to-end network management they require to modernise their network.

“With this undertaking, MEPSO is taking a position in the Balkans as a provider with the ability to understand and manage its network for enhanced productivity and efficiencies,” says Amos Cohen, head of sales central East Europe & Global Accounts Business Unit, Ribbon. “We’re delighted to support them as they take this important step forward and continue to offer their customers a state-of-the-art experience.”

