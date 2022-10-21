Vincent Cuvillier of Cellnex

Paris, 13 October 2022 – As an independent provider of neutral telecommunications infrastructure and European leader, Cellnex consider the 5G trial in Paris La Defense as an opportunity to participate in a development project, and thereby demonstrate, once again, its expertise as a neutral infrastructure operator reference in dense environments and industrial deployments.

To ensure the success of this trial, Paris La Defense trusted Cellnex to play a central role in a consortium of companies which also includes Efficacity, Equans and Siradel.

Transforming La defense square into a very-high-speed (26GHz) 5G sandbox

By deploying the small cell infrastructure, that will guarantee unprecedented speeds, Cellnex and Paris La Defense plan to turn La Defense esplanade into a playground and experimental area for companies wishing to test use cases.

For Vincent Cuvillier, CEO of Cellnex France, “this is a wonderful opportunity to test new use cases, in real conditions, such as virtual and augmented reality with ultra-high-definition video (e.g. predictive maintenance), IoT, autonomous vehicles, and many others, as well as proving additional network capacity during public events with thousands of attendees. Interested companies including startups are also welcome to join us today”. The network is already active and ready for use. Interested companies are invited to apply online to 5G_AMI@parisladefense.com after consulting the relevant website.

Validating the neutral host model

Alongside these experiments open to innovative companies in the field of connectivity, the appeal of deploying 5G mmWave (26 GHz) in Paris La Défense is also to demonstrate the relevance of the neutral host model. A model that guarantees efficient and effective wireless deployment by sharing antennas and infrastructure.

“Relying on a neutral host operator like Cellnex, as we are doing here in Paris La Defense, makes it possible to limit the impact of deployment fewer antennas to greatly optimise the cost while also guaranteeing all operators optimal turnkey access,” concludes Vincent Cuvillier.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus”