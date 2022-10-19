UK, 17 October 2022 – Zen Internet, the only Which? Recommended Provider for Broadband has announced that from today customers will benefit from a range of price drops across its Full Fibre Broadband packages as well as its SOGEA, EveryRoom and Digital Voice offerings.

Zen now offers services starting from £35 a month for Full Fibre 100 and £45 for Full Fibre 500 up to a 10% reduction on previous prices. Zen has also made a 25% discount to its usual set-up fee which reduces from £19.99 to £15. Other changes include reductions to add-on packages of 14% on the monthly billing price for Digital Voice and 10% for the EveryRoom package. This could be a saving for new customers of up to £173 over a 24-month contract.

As part of the pledge to reward loyalty, existing Zen customers can sign up to the new deals once their current contract expires, ensuring that all customers benefit from the savings.

Each broadband package comes with Zen’s Contract Price Promise, an assurance that the broadband prices a customer signs up for will remain fixed throughout the lifetime of the contract.

Product New monthly price Previous monthly price % change Set-up fee £15 £19.99 -25% Full Fibre 100 £35 £37.99 -8% Full Fibre 300 £40 £43.99 -9% Full Fibre 500 £45 £49.99 -10% Full Fibre 900 £55 £59.99 -8% EveryRoom £9 £10 -10% Digital Voice £6 £7 -14%

The new prices are also available across a number of price comparison websites including Which?, Go.Compare and ComparetheMarket with more to be added later this month.

For more information, please visit here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus”