WALTHAM, MA., USA. 18 October 2022 – Netcracker Technology reports that Vodafone in Oman has added analytics, DevOps processes and an integration layer to its ongoing engagement with Netcracker. This latest expansion to the partnership willfurther add to the operator’s data-driven capabilities, allowing it to grow and enhance its business and deliver an improved experience for customers.

Vodafone entered the Omani market in December 2021 as the Sultanate’s mobile operator, leveraging Netcracker Advanced Analytics to achieve end-to-end visibility across its business and operations and gain improved system availability and resilience. Netcracker DevOps Enablement includes a number of components to help Vodafone improve its DevOps processes as part of an overall operational transformation.

The operator will also utilise Netcracker Support & Managed Services to optimise and improve business performance and extend coverage for Netcracker’s products and surrounding third-party systems. Overarching these projects is a new integration layer that will be critical to improving customer management, including functions such as service onboarding.

“After a successful partnership with Netcracker to support the launch of our mobile business less than a year ago, we are taking the next step to leverage critical data and bring in DevOps and managed services processes to further improve our business and operations,” says Stelios Savvides, technology director at Vodafone in Oman. “By using these functions alongside a robust integration layer, we are confident that we will achieve increased revenue, lower OpEx and improve our engagement with our customers.”

“By extending our relationship with these new projects, Vodafone in Oman is placing a high level of trust in Netcracker, which is an honour for us,” comments Benedetto Spaziani, GM at Netcracker. “Our cutting-edge work with data and analytics, along with DevOps tools, processes and managed services best practices, will give Vodafone the advantage in the market and with current and future customers.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus”