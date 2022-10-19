Hornsea 2, the offshore wind farm and located 88km (55 miles) off the coast of Yorkshire, now has Vodafone 4G mobile signal.

The network coverage will assist hundreds of staff in the operation and maintenance of the wind farm, and keep them connected to their loved ones on the mainland. Vodafone’s 4G signal covers the route to and from port, as well as the entirety of the wind farm itself.

Hornsea 2 can provide renewable energy to over 1.4 million UK homes. The facility was built by Danish company Ørsted, while Vodafone and Vilicom (owned by BAI Communications) worked together to bring the network to Hornsea 2 despite the difficulties of working both at sea and during the height of the pandemic.

Nick Gliddon, UK business director, Vodafone, says ”Building a complete mobile infrastructure on an offshore wind farm is a technical challenge, but I’m delighted we’re able to provide the connectivity that Ørsted’s Hornsea 2 needs to connect to the outside world and be efficiently managed.

“It is testament to the great collaboration between us and Vilicom. Vodafone has committed to reaching net zero in our UK operations by 2027, so it’s brilliant to be involved in a project bringing new renewable power to the UK.”

Vodafone is bringing 5G MPNs (mobile private networks) to businesses such as Ford and Centrica and to places such as Plymouth Sound. It is also working on bringing mobile signal to other difficult-to-reach places, such as the London Underground – an undertaking being done in partnership with Vilicom’s new parent company, BAI Communications.

