CALABASAS, CA. 11 October 2022 – Spirent Communications plc, the provider of test and assurance solutions for devices and networks, has announced that it joined forces with Nokia to successfully demonstrate 800G interoperability in data centre environments. The public demonstration showcased the viability of Nokia’s high-speed Ethernet devices in ensuring the cloud’s Ethernet backbone’s readiness to support the massive capacity demands of today and the future.

The interoperability testing was conducted at the recent Nokia SReXperts Americas event, leveraging Spirent’s award-winning B2 800G Appliance and the Nokia 7750 Service Routing (SR) platform powered by Nokia’s FP5 network processor silicon. The demonstration featured Nokia generating 1.6Tbps of data through two Nokia 7750 SR series routers using 800G QSFP-DD DR8 optical transceivers. High-density 800G testing in a highly flexible, multi-rate 2U B2 test platform enables service providers and network operators to deploy muti-rate networking infrastructure to meet growing demand for network bandwidth. Nokia’s FP5 silicon is the network processor silicon for high-performance routing to enable a successful transition to the 800G ecosystem.

“Spirent has developed a comprehensive, end-to-end 800G testing suite that leverages our decades of experience in Ethernet testing,” says Aniket Khosla, VP of cloud & IP product management at Spirent. “This latest successful 800G demonstration with Nokia to validate their FP5 network processing silicon and 7750 SR platform’s capability to support high-density standards based QSFP-DD 800G ports will ensure successful deployments of this complex new technology, while enabling Nokia’s customers to build deterministic, efficient high-speed networks to meet future needs and deliver high-quality user experiences.”

Nokia offers a full suite of 800G enabled systems, scaling from linecards with 36x 800G QSFP-DD to fixed systems with 36x 800G QSFP-DD and 48x 800G QSFP-DD, including many smaller steps in between for the right scale power, capacity, and economics.

“For today’s IP networks to enable tomorrow’s applications, faster is better but it’s not enough,” says Ken Kutzler, VP of IP routing hardware at Nokia. “These networks must also be deterministic, secure, efficient, and consumable. Our high-profile demonstration with Spirent helped validate the market readiness of our FP5 silicon the heart of Nokia’s IP service routing platforms to deliver the right foundation to ensure IP networks can efficiently scale, evolve, and stay ahead of shifting market demands.”

