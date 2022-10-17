New Delhi, India and Rosh Haayin, Israel – Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s telecommunications services provider has contracted Ceragon Networks Ltd., for wireless multiband radio solutions. Ceragon is a global innovator and a solutions provider of 5G wireless transport.

Ceragon’s IP-50 E and multi-band vendor agnostic technology will provide enormous capacity enhancement to Airtel’s existing network thereby ensuring a experience for customers on Airtel network. Ceragon and Airtel have conducted real-world tests in multiple cities that have yielded fantastic results and drove initial orders placement by Bharti.

Randeep Sekhon, Airtel’s Group CTO, comments, “Ceragon has been a long-standing partner for Airtel and we are happy to expand this association where Ceragon will now provide us with the e-band and multi-band vendor agnostic radio solutions. With Ceragon’s cutting edge technology and Airtel’s ubiquitous network, we are certainly poised to offer a differential 5G experience to our customers.”

Doron Arazi, Ceragon CEO, comments, “For more than a decade and a half, Ceragon and Airtel have worked together to provide the Indian market uncompromised connectivity. The scale and scope of this next phase of our collaboration marks a significant leap forward. The introduction of high-capacity low latency 5G into India will open countless opportunities for business growth and will play a vital role in enabling Airtel’s content delivery network (CDN). Ceragon’s field test proven IP-50E with its unique multi-band vendor agnostic capability will provide the foundation for Airtel’s ultra-high capacity 5G transport network.”

