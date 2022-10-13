The Fiber Broadband Association has announced that S&N Communications and the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives (VMDAEC) will soon offer the Fibre Broadband Association’s Optical Telecom Installation Certification Path (OpTIC Path) program. Since the launch of the OpTIC Path pilot course in March 2022, the program is being offered or considered by over 40 colleges, learning institutions, and employers in 32 states and two countries outside of the U.S.

“The support we’ve received for the OpTIC Path program is exciting and we’re quickly accelerating toward our goal of bringing the course to all 56 U.S. states and territories. It is an honor to bring the OpTIC Path program to VMDAEC and S&N Communications. Both organisations are well known in the eastern U.S. and have a positive impact on fibre deployments in the region and beyond,” says Deborah Kish, vice president of research and workforce development at the Fiber Broadband Association. “This partnership will amplify our efforts to train a force of fibre technicians that can safely and efficiently deploy fibre and close the digital equity gap.”

S&N Communications is a resource in both aerial and underground infrastructure for telecommunications, power and gas utilities, and professional services across the eastern half of the U.S. for 45 years. VMDAEC is the trade association for member-owned electric cooperatives in Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. S&N Communications has a long-standing relationship utilising VMDAEC’s safety and training services to prepare power technicians to support electric cooperative, municipal, and contractor workforce needs. The two organisations will expand their training focus with the OpTIC Path programme to grow the fibre technician workforce and support intense fibre network construction plans across the U.S. The VMDAEC operates a state-of-the-art training centre with 9,600 square feet of ideal learning environment space for line technicians, system operators, substation operators, and other utility employees. S&N Communications provides instruction, course materials, and field training for VMDAEC courses.

“We’ve worked with S&N Communications for many years, and we look forward to building a partnership with the Fiber Broadband Association on this much needed fibre training initiative,” says Alan Scruggs, vice president of safety, training and education at Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives. “The FBA has been led by key industry stakeholders since its inception and has become a trusted resource for the industry. The OpTIC Path program is an excellent tool that will accelerate FBA and industry initiatives to increase qualified fibre technicians so we can together advance fibre connectivity in every community.”

“We know that fibre’s impact on quality of life in rural communities will rival that of electricity in the 1930s it will be life-altering. In order to achieve our nation’s broadband connectivity goals, it is critical that we develop a skilled fibre technician workforce that can build and maintain fibre broadband networks, just as we did for electricity then,” says Andy Gibson, senior director at Fiber Optic Services at S&N Communications. “The OpTIC Path program will enable us to address the immediate need for qualified technicians to build reliable, high-speed fibre broadband networks and also support the long-term need for ongoing network management expertise.”

S&N Communications and the VMDAEC plan to launch their OpTIC Path course in early 2023. They will offer the course to any individual sponsored by a cooperative or company, not just VMDAEC member cooperatives. To learn more about the OpTIC Path program, please visit here.

