Atul Jain of TEOCO

FAIRFAX, VA., USA. 11 October 2022 – TEOCO, a provider of analytics, assurance and optimisation solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, has announced that Bandwidth Inc., a global enterprise cloud communications company, Communications Platform as a Service to combine all capabilities of the Universal Routing Solution (URS).

URS Toll-Free encompasses the planning and management of the complete Toll-Free routing lifecycle. URS Toll-Free paired with URS BI provides greater visibility into network and financial performance and offers a fully integrated toolset and groundbreaking Hosted RespOrg capabilities. URS Network Management uses a natural command set to make surgical changes that protect savings and have the least overall impact on routing optimisation.

TEOCO was selected by Bandwidth following a long-standing relationship with Software Synergy, Inc. (SSI), which TEOCO acquired in January 2022. The evolution of this relationship represents a significant step forward with TEOCO continuing to deliver analytics-based optimisation solutions to improve business outcomes.

As Bandwidth continues to scale its business-critical Toll-Free services for large enterprises, TEOCO’s solution enables Bandwidth to enhance the planning and management of toll-free routing and manage more than 100 different routing templates. As a result, greater operational efficiencies are gained in the handling of Toll-Free services from both a fulfillment and assurance perspective. Additional benefits include cost optimisation, reduced planning and update cycle times for routing, better visibility of Toll-Free service performance via live dashboards, highly controlled and monitored rollout of FGD network utilisation using URS enforced rules and guardrails, and minimally invasive service assurance using URS Network Management.

“We have had a long and fruitful relationship with SSI. As our Toll-Free business continues to grow with large enterprises, TEOCO was the perfect partner with the right expertise to help us scale,” says Julie Barghouthi, vice president of global network evolution at Bandwidth. “TEOCO’s solution has enabled us to streamline and optimise our Toll-Free routing to deliver the reliable, mission-critical service our customers depend on.”

“We are delighted to continue serving Bandwidth and delivering our comprehensive network routing solution,” says Atul Jain, founder and CEO, TEOCO. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with Bandwidth and assisting them in optimising and managing their Toll-Free service.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus