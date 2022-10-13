Athens, Greece – AXESS Networks Maritime, a global provider of satellite-based maritime communications solutions, announced a partnership agreement with Viasat, a global communications company that provides high-capacity satellite broadband services and secure networking systems.

Viasat delivers enhanced satellite connectivity solutions to various mobility markets through its integrated platform of Ka-band satellites and ground infrastructure. For maritime customers that expect and need high-performing internet at sea, Viasat brings offshore internet service within a specific maritime plan. Viasat is readying to launch its next generation satellite constellation, ViaSat-3, which will deliver additional broadband capacity to maritime customers. Broadband capacity is critical to ensure consistent, high-quality connectivity. Viasat’s customers include superyachts and ferry operators around the world that expect an unrivaled and cost-efficient connectivity experience at sea.

To grow its maritime operations globally, Viasat has entered a partnership with AXESS Networks Maritime.

AXESS Maritime’s role in the partnership will be to expand the reach of Viasat’s maritime operations globally by delivering wide ranging solutions and services. AXESS Maritime offers strong regional and global networks and provides the complete cycle from network design, installation and implementation to vessel monitoring and 24/7 global NOC support. Each project implementation is fully flexible and tailored to the specific operational requirements.

Athina Vezyri, president of AXESS Maritime sees the partnership as a win-win situation. “We are proud of being chosen as a key partner for maritime services by Viasat. With its innovative satellite technology, Viasat plays a major role in our industry. We are looking forward to partnering with Viasat and will support their operations with our full expertise.”

“Staying connected shouldn’t stop when at sea,” says Eric Verheylewegen, VP, maritime sales at Viasat. “To expand our services in the maritime sector, we were searching for a strategic partner who deeply understands our customers’ increasing needs for scalable and flexible connectivity solutions. We found the ideal partner in AXESS Maritime, and we are glad to shape the future with them.”

The multi-year agreement came into effect in September 2022.

