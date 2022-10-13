Norauto, a automotive service company in France that provides multi-brand maintenance, equipment and repairs, has joined forces with Orange Business Services to upgrade its network infrastructure to SD-WAN, supporting its digital transformation.

The modernisation of its network will allow Norauto to offer new customer experiences in its auto centres. Innovations include IP telephony, check-out through a cloud-based SaaS solution, immersive screens in waiting areas that allow customers to see maintenance on their vehicles in real time with status updates and electronic price tags, as well as new applications being redesigned with the latest technologies.

A major transformation with applications moved to the cloud

By leveraging Orange Business Services’ Flexible SD-WAN, Norauto can provide individual stores with direct access to cloud-hosted applications. In addition, with cyber risks on the rise, it was key for Norauto to reinforce security at all of its outlets. To meet these challenges, Flexible SD-WAN is based on the Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solution and the expertise from Orange Cyberdefense, European leader in cybersecurity services.

Beyond the SD-WAN technology, the project was co-constructed with Norauto in two stages. Orange Business Services teams first set up hybrid MPLS and broadband internet links before starting the second phase, which is the full migration to broadband internet access links, currently in progress.

With the Flexible SD-WAN operating portal, Norauto’s technical teams have visibility on the network and can manage new features themselves, such as the activation of new filtering rules. With enriched and high-performing connectivity, the teams are more agile and responsive. This enables Norauto to improve both the employee and customer experiences.

As part of this transformation project, Norauto benefits from a single point of contact and end-to-end support for its business requirements, from design and deployment to change management. To carry out this transformation, Orange Business Services and Norauto teams worked closely with a co-construction approach at every step of the project to ensure the business challenges were well analysed with an appropriate response.

“We chose Orange Business Services because of their ability to support us and offer us the best technical solutions for our needs and the specifics of our core business. All this was done in a cost-value-requirement-lead time equation under control. The Orange team was committed to working in close collaboration with Norauto’s team, which was key to the success of the deployment. Norauto is one of the Mobivia group brands to integrate SD-WAN technology and it is positioned as a reference brand for this type of deployment,” says Laurent Moreau, CIO leader, Norauto France.

“We are delighted to support an innovative company like Norauto and help solve its business requirements. This major project demonstrates our ability to innovate and adapt to the specific needs of each business. Our know-how and understanding of the challenges the IT team faces, has allowed us to build a new robust infrastructure in close collaboration with Norauto. All of this creates a positive impact for their business,” says Nadine Foulon-Belkacémi, executive vice president, French major clients, Orange Business Services.

